Koki Company Limited

Koki Company Limited

Koki Launch Air-Reflow Applicable Type 5 Solder Paste for Micro-Pattern Application


Tokyo, Japan, May 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The newly developed halogen free solder paste S3X70-G811 adopts a specially engineered flux formulation optimized for Type 5 solder powder and enables air reflow soldering of 0402 metric size components.

Excellent meltability and wettability at the micro-patterns in air reflow

Although the solder particle size of S3X70-G811 is type 5, the product exhibits good meltability and wettability without a Nitrogen atmosphere. This has been enabled by a newly engineered flux formulation optimized for type 5 powders.

Reduced stencil issued with the newly developed lubrication technique

S3X70-G811 adopts a type of non-volatile solvent as its primary constituent and can keep itself from drying when the paste is left idle. A better print-to-pause property results, ensuring a consistent printability and workability even after a 60-min. pause.

Reduced voids with various board surface finish treatments

In addition to having good melting properties, S3X70-G811 displays excellent wetting performance on various board surface finishes. This helps the molten solder to quickly push out flux elements and reduces the occurrence of voids.
Contact Information
Koki Company Limited
Miho Watanabe
81 3 5244 1521
Contact
www.ko-ki.co.jp

