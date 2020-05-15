Koki Launch Air-Reflow Applicable Type 5 Solder Paste for Micro-Pattern Application

Tokyo, Japan, May 15, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- The newly developed halogen free solder paste S3X70-G811 adopts a specially engineered flux formulation optimized for Type 5 solder powder and enables air reflow soldering of 0402 metric size components.
Excellent meltability and wettability at the micro-patterns in air reflow
Although the solder particle size of S3X70-G811 is type 5, the product exhibits good meltability and wettability without a Nitrogen atmosphere. This has been enabled by a newly engineered flux formulation optimized for type 5 powders.
Reduced stencil issued with the newly developed lubrication technique
S3X70-G811 adopts a type of non-volatile solvent as its primary constituent and can keep itself from drying when the paste is left idle. A better print-to-pause property results, ensuring a consistent printability and workability even after a 60-min. pause.
Reduced voids with various board surface finish treatments
In addition to having good melting properties, S3X70-G811 displays excellent wetting performance on various board surface finishes. This helps the molten solder to quickly push out flux elements and reduces the occurrence of voids.