Press Releases Koki Company Limited Press Release

Receive press releases from Koki Company Limited: By Email RSS Feeds: Koki Launch Air-Reflow Applicable Type 5 Solder Paste for Micro-Pattern Application

Tokyo, Japan, May 15, 2020 --(



Excellent meltability and wettability at the micro-patterns in air reflow



Although the solder particle size of S3X70-G811 is type 5, the product exhibits good meltability and wettability without a Nitrogen atmosphere. This has been enabled by a newly engineered flux formulation optimized for type 5 powders.



Reduced stencil issued with the newly developed lubrication technique



S3X70-G811 adopts a type of non-volatile solvent as its primary constituent and can keep itself from drying when the paste is left idle. A better print-to-pause property results, ensuring a consistent printability and workability even after a 60-min. pause.



Reduced voids with various board surface finish treatments



In addition to having good melting properties, S3X70-G811 displays excellent wetting performance on various board surface finishes. This helps the molten solder to quickly push out flux elements and reduces the occurrence of voids. Tokyo, Japan, May 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The newly developed halogen free solder paste S3X70-G811 adopts a specially engineered flux formulation optimized for Type 5 solder powder and enables air reflow soldering of 0402 metric size components.Excellent meltability and wettability at the micro-patterns in air reflowAlthough the solder particle size of S3X70-G811 is type 5, the product exhibits good meltability and wettability without a Nitrogen atmosphere. This has been enabled by a newly engineered flux formulation optimized for type 5 powders.Reduced stencil issued with the newly developed lubrication techniqueS3X70-G811 adopts a type of non-volatile solvent as its primary constituent and can keep itself from drying when the paste is left idle. A better print-to-pause property results, ensuring a consistent printability and workability even after a 60-min. pause.Reduced voids with various board surface finish treatmentsIn addition to having good melting properties, S3X70-G811 displays excellent wetting performance on various board surface finishes. This helps the molten solder to quickly push out flux elements and reduces the occurrence of voids. Contact Information Koki Company Limited

Miho Watanabe

81 3 5244 1521



www.ko-ki.co.jp



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Koki Company Limited