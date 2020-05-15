Press Releases De Novo Attorney Services, Inc. Press Release

De Novo Adds Remote Online Notary Services

Legally Sign and Notarize Documents Online. RON allows individuals, banks, law firms and others to connect with a commissioned notary over a secure audio-visual internet connection.

Baltimore, MD, May 15, 2020 --(



“We saw a need during these unprecedented times for RON and obtained the best-in-class platforms to provide to those needing notary services during the stay-at-home orders and beyond,” stated Susan V. Reynolds, Esq., President of De Novo.



The multifactor, sophisticated ID verification and secure web cam portal provides the community with a fast, easy, safe and compliant way to obtain notary affixations to their documents through the comfort and protection of their own home with the added benefit of saving time and paper.



“We are excited about this new service and the flexibility it brings to our legal clients and the community at large,” said Reynolds.



About De Novo



Founded in 2011 and led by an attorney of over thirty-five years, De Novo, a Minority Business Enterprise, stands ready to assist law firms of all sizes with national and international service of process. De Novo's dedication to exemplary client service has branded them as one of the premier process serving companies in America. They are just one of a handful of companies that has achieved the prestigious Financial Services Accreditation by the National Association of Professional Process Servers.



Susan Reynolds

800-846-9696



www.denovoattorneyservices.com



