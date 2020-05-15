IoTize Joins Digi-Key Service Partner Program

Press Releases IoTize SAS Press Release

IoTize service offer supports rapid mobile and Cloud integration for local monitoring and remote supervision of industrial equipment and appliances.

- Configurable access control Montbonnot St Martin, France, May 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- IoTize SAS, suppliers of instant wireless solutions for microcontroller-based electronics and industrial systems, announced their participation in the Digi-Key service partner program. The service platform provides a directory of companies offering a variety of design, integration, testing and production services for electronic systems.Customers can purchase IoTize's TapNPass and TapNLink instant wireless products via the Digi-Key catalog and, if needed, get additional integration support from IoTize engineers and software designers. Services offered by IoTize include:- Creation of rapid proofs-of-concept- Wireless integration in microcontroller-based embedded systems- Creation of HMI that run as mobile apps- Integration with public or private Cloud platforms"Our instant wireless solutions eliminate most technical hurdles when implementing connectivity, mobile apps and Cloud supervision. But, many, many companies find they are still confronted with too many challenges, and too few resources to advance their projects," explained Steve Gussenhoven, marketing manager at IoTize. "With our extensive experience with MCU-based embedded design, mobiles apps and wireless integration, IoTize provides the services that accelerate customer's project from the proof-of-concept to deployment of connectivity enhanced products."IoTize secure wireless solutions for NFC, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi can be used to off-board Human Machine Interfaces (HMI) to mobiles (iOS, Android, Windows 10), or to remotely monitor equipment. IoTize TapNLink line of products provides embedded system designers a module-based solution for direct integration with their microcontroller-based electronic design and with virtually no modification to any of teir existing code. The modules benefit from pre-implement features and integration facilitators that include:- Automated NFC wake up and pairing for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi- Integration by configuration- Auto-generation of mobile apps for iOS and Android- Pre-implemented security features- Configurable access control Contact Information IoTize SAS

Steve Gussenhoven

+33 (0)4 76 41 87 99



www.iotize.com



