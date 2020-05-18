Dates Announced for Defence Safety Conference 2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi reports: Supported by the UK MoD Defence Safety Authority, the 2020 Defence Safety Conference will return to London for its third year on 5th and 6th October 2020.

London, United Kingdom, May 18, 2020 --(



As the only event dedicated to defence safety, this conference is a global meeting point for the military community, and already has an international senior speaker line-up consisting of speakers from 10 countries.



Interested parties can learn more or register for the conference at: http://www.defencesafety.com/pr1prcom



What to Expect at Defence Safety 2020:



- Hear senior briefings from military personnel, duty holders, regulators, and operators from across the land, air and maritime domains



- Explore strategies to enhance the protection of lives and capability while maintaining operational effectiveness



- Uncover new systems and technologies that will optimise your military safety processes



- Meet and network with military stakeholders and international experts within defence safety from around the world



2020 Speakers Include:



- Air Marshal Gerry Mayhew, Deputy Commander Operations, Royal Air Force

- Air Marshal Sue Gray, Director General Defence Safety Authority, UK MoD

- Vice Admiral Jerry Kyd, Fleet Commander, Royal Navy

- Major General Matt Holmes, Commandant General Royal Marines, UK MoD

- Major General Eirik Kristoffersen, Chief of Army, Norwegian Armed Forces

- Major General Gunter Katz, Head of MAA, German Armed Forces

- Rear Admiral Fredrick Luchtman, Commander, US Navy Safety Center

- Commodore David Patchell, Director General Naval Strategic Readiness, Canadian Navy

- Air Commodore Mark Jeffery, Head of RAF Safety Centre, Royal Air Force

- Air Commodore Jason Agius, Director General, Defence Aviation Safety Authority, Royal Australian Air Force

- Colonel Larry Nixon, Deputy Chief of Staff, USAF Safety Center, US Air Force

- Colonel Marty Bedell, Director, CMC Safety Division, United States Marine Corps

- Colonel Tommy Petersson, Commander Blekinge Wing (F-17), Swedish Air Force

- Colonel Ronald Ells, Deputy Commander, U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center, US Army

- Captain Maxine Lawes, Royal New Zealand Navy, Director of Safety, New Zealand Defence Force

- Colonel Maarten Rol, Head of Safety Branch, Army Staff, Netherlands Armed Forces

- Colonel Petr Chamrad, Flight Safety Department, Czech MoD

- Ministerialrat ass. iur. Michael Brand, Directorate-General for Infrastructure, Environmental Protection and Services, German Ministry of Defence

- Mr David King, Director HSEP, DSA, UK MoD



The full agenda can be viewed online at: http://www.defencesafety.com/pr1prcom



Defence Safety Conference

5-6 October 2020 | London, United Kingdom

Supported by the UK MoD Defence Safety Authority



Lead Sponsor: BAE Systems

Sponsors & Exhibitors: Abbott Risk Consulting, Robin Radar Systems and tlmNexus



To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.defencesafety.com/pr1prcom



