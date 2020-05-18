Agenda Highlights for Military PNT 2020 Announced

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi reports: The Military PNT conference will now commence in October 2020 as a result of the challenges surrounding COVID-19.

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, May 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SMi’s Military PNT conference was postponed from 18-19 May to 19-20 October as a result of the challenges surrounding COVID-19.The conference will highlight a range of topics such as PNT resilience, legal frameworks, a case study analysis on GNSS outages and more, with presentations from both the commercial and military graded capability to cover satellite navigation technology in depth.Delegates will also have the opportunity to network with senior military leaders, government stakeholders and innovative companies within the satellite technology domain.Conference highlights include:- Understand how PNT constellations are developing procurement priorities and requirements for the next generation of global navigation systems- Hear military briefings from the US DoD on the present and future of US PNT- Hear key updates from commercial solution providers building cutting edge technologies with international partners- Meet and network with senior military leaders, innovative companies and government stakeholders from the PNT domainAll bookings made by Friday 29 May 2020 will receive a £400 early bird discount: http://www.militarypnt.com/PR6prcomSpeaker Highlights for 2020- "Robust Global Navigation System - Providing the Backbone of Capability for the UK MoD"Squadron Leader Mark Lynch, Beyond Line of Sight Desk Officer & SO2 SATCOM and PNT, UK Strategic Command, UK MoD- "Accurate Timing for GNSS and PNT Applications"Dr Bryn James, Senior Fellow - Dstl Physical Sciences Group, Dstl- "GPS - The Backbone of US PNT Capability"Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Toth, Commander, 2nd Space Operations Squadron, US Air Force- "NTS-3: Pointing the Way to the Next Generation of Satellite Navigation"Mr Arlen Biersgreen, Program Manager, Navigation Technology Satellite 3 (NTS-3), AFRL, US Air Force- "R&D in Future Positioning, Navigation and Timing"Dr John Burke, Program Manager, Microsystems Technology Office MTO, DARPA- "NAVISP Programme - ESA Engagement With PNT Sectors"Dr Pierluigi Mancini, NAVISP Programme Manager, Directorate of Navigation, European Space AgencyThe full agenda and speaker line-up are available to view online at: http://www.militarypnt.com/PR6prcomMilitary PNT Conference19 – 20 October 2020London, UKGold Sponsor: Lockheed MartinSponsor: L3 HarrisTo sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

