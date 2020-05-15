Press Releases BYD Press Release

Receive press releases from BYD: By Email RSS Feeds: BYD Statement on NIOSH Testing

Los Angeles, CA, May 15, 2020 --(



NIOSH found no issues with the quality of the masks, BYD’s production line or manufacturing procedures. During the Underwriters Laboratories inspections in China there were findings related to documentation control paperwork. All are easily fixable.



As a part of the NIOSH approval procedure, NIOSH denied the current submission and asked BYD to implement a Corrective Action Plan and resubmit the application for new approval. BYD is in daily contact with NIOSH and will coordinate with the agency to complete the qualification procedure as instructed by NIOSH by the end of May or early June.



BYD is manufacturing a high-quality product that has already passed NIOSH exhale, inhale and N95 NaCl tests.



About BYD

The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.



Media Contact: Frank C. Girardot (213) 245-6503 Los Angeles, CA, May 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- BYD masks submitted for NIOSH testing passed the physical assessment portion of that testing.NIOSH found no issues with the quality of the masks, BYD’s production line or manufacturing procedures. During the Underwriters Laboratories inspections in China there were findings related to documentation control paperwork. All are easily fixable.As a part of the NIOSH approval procedure, NIOSH denied the current submission and asked BYD to implement a Corrective Action Plan and resubmit the application for new approval. BYD is in daily contact with NIOSH and will coordinate with the agency to complete the qualification procedure as instructed by NIOSH by the end of May or early June.BYD is manufacturing a high-quality product that has already passed NIOSH exhale, inhale and N95 NaCl tests.About BYDThe Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.Media Contact: Frank C. Girardot (213) 245-6503 Contact Information BYD

Kelsey Cone

661-436-0513



byd.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from BYD