Press Releases ELESA (UK) Ltd Press Release

Receive press releases from ELESA (UK) Ltd: By Email RSS Feeds: Industrial Magnets from Elesa UK – A New Take on Many Options for Positioning, Clamping and Retention

Metheringham, United Kingdom, May 16, 2020 --(



Design and production engineers will perhaps be familiar with the use of high strength magnets in actuation and in holding placement, e.g. on production lines to hold jigs in place, or temporary covers, doors or masks for industrial processes, with the advantage that they are very quick to place and to remove, so speeding up the overall manufacturing or processing cycle. They have no need for catches or latches, screws or clips – they hold tight and can be manually or mechanically removed with ease, simply by arranging to release the magnetic contact.



Characterised by different shapes and overall dimensions, the Elesa range of magnets are high quality and highly versatile: from cylindrical retaining magnets, flat retaining magnets, horseshoe magnets to both shielded and unshielded magnets. High strength magnets are also available for lifting and pulling applications in standard executions of hard ferrite resistant to temperatures up to 200°C - (SmCo) Samarium cobalt magnet resistant to temperatures up to 200°C and (NdFeB) Neodymium-iron-boron magnet resistant to temperatures up to 80°C. Metheringham, United Kingdom, May 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Elesa have revised their extensive range of high-quality industrial magnets for use in positioning and clamping applications across almost all industries, from mining to food processing and machining to farming. With high pull force and many shape options available in different alloys, these popular magnets are suitable for a variety of purposes which are frequently difficult to appreciate, as they are often located internal to the equipment where they are installed.Design and production engineers will perhaps be familiar with the use of high strength magnets in actuation and in holding placement, e.g. on production lines to hold jigs in place, or temporary covers, doors or masks for industrial processes, with the advantage that they are very quick to place and to remove, so speeding up the overall manufacturing or processing cycle. They have no need for catches or latches, screws or clips – they hold tight and can be manually or mechanically removed with ease, simply by arranging to release the magnetic contact.Characterised by different shapes and overall dimensions, the Elesa range of magnets are high quality and highly versatile: from cylindrical retaining magnets, flat retaining magnets, horseshoe magnets to both shielded and unshielded magnets. High strength magnets are also available for lifting and pulling applications in standard executions of hard ferrite resistant to temperatures up to 200°C - (SmCo) Samarium cobalt magnet resistant to temperatures up to 200°C and (NdFeB) Neodymium-iron-boron magnet resistant to temperatures up to 80°C. Contact Information ELESA (UK) Ltd.

Daniel Hodson

01526 322670



https://www.elesa.com/en/elesab2bstoreuk/catalogo-cat-166-sales/industrial-magnets--1#



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from ELESA (UK) Ltd