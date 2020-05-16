Velocity Merchant Services Introduces Design for a Cause, Getting Kids Involved in Making a Difference

Design for a Cause from Velocity Merchant Service. Small businesses across the country have been drastically affected by COVID-19. VMS wants to get kids involved in making a difference by creating a t-shirt design with the theme support small business. Two design winners will have their design printed on t-shirts that will be sold nationwide. All proceeds will go to help small businesses affected by COVID-19.

Downers Grove, IL, May 16, 2020 --(



Dema Barakat started Velocity Merchant Services from her parent’s basement at the age of 19. Dema’s desire to help others and her love for small business was her motivation. “Witnessing the effects this pandemic has had on small business is heartbreaking,” says Barakat. VMS understands small business is the backbone of our country. Along with the design contest VMS has put together some fun activities for kids to learn more about entrepreneurship and the impacts small businesses have on individuals and communities. All this can be found on their contest page, https://bit.ly/getvms.



All t-shirt designs can be submitted online at https://bit.ly/getvms. A simple picture of the design taken with your phone will suffice. The design submissions deadline is May 29. Winners will be announced on June 1. Winners will be notified by e-mail and posted on our Facebook page (@getvms). Design winners will receive 4 free t-shirts with their design, recognition on our page, a $200 Visa gift card, and the satisfaction of knowing they helped others. Additional prizes will be awarded to contest submissions.



Barakat says, “We want to get kids involved with making a difference. This is a scary and confusing time for kids. The ability to do something to impact communities around the country is empowering.” In addition, she feels it is important to understand how business works, what small businesses do for communities and how you can one day be that small business owner. Barakat says, entrepreneurship is not for everyone but for kids that are interested, that is something to foster and cultivate.



Velocity Merchant Services (VMS), is located in Downers Grove, a suburb outside of Chicago. It was founded in 1998 with a focus on small business owners. VMS’ mission is to offer complete merchant solutions and provide easy, affordable and safe electronic payment processing. To learn more about VMS visit www.getvms.com. Downers Grove, IL, May 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Looking for fun things to do with your kids while they are out of school due to coronavirus shutdowns? How about designing a t-shirt for a cause? Velocity Merchant Services (VMS) is introducing Design-for-a-Cause. With the drastic impact COVID-19 had on small business, VMS is inviting kids around the country to submit t-shirt designs. Two t-shirt designs will be selected. The t-shirts will be sold nationwide, and all proceeds will go to assist small businesses affected by COVID-19. The t-shirt theme is support small business.Dema Barakat started Velocity Merchant Services from her parent’s basement at the age of 19. Dema’s desire to help others and her love for small business was her motivation. “Witnessing the effects this pandemic has had on small business is heartbreaking,” says Barakat. VMS understands small business is the backbone of our country. Along with the design contest VMS has put together some fun activities for kids to learn more about entrepreneurship and the impacts small businesses have on individuals and communities. All this can be found on their contest page, https://bit.ly/getvms.All t-shirt designs can be submitted online at https://bit.ly/getvms. A simple picture of the design taken with your phone will suffice. The design submissions deadline is May 29. Winners will be announced on June 1. Winners will be notified by e-mail and posted on our Facebook page (@getvms). Design winners will receive 4 free t-shirts with their design, recognition on our page, a $200 Visa gift card, and the satisfaction of knowing they helped others. Additional prizes will be awarded to contest submissions.Barakat says, “We want to get kids involved with making a difference. This is a scary and confusing time for kids. The ability to do something to impact communities around the country is empowering.” In addition, she feels it is important to understand how business works, what small businesses do for communities and how you can one day be that small business owner. Barakat says, entrepreneurship is not for everyone but for kids that are interested, that is something to foster and cultivate.Velocity Merchant Services (VMS), is located in Downers Grove, a suburb outside of Chicago. It was founded in 1998 with a focus on small business owners. VMS’ mission is to offer complete merchant solutions and provide easy, affordable and safe electronic payment processing. To learn more about VMS visit www.getvms.com.