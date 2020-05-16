(Virtual) Reality Check: Global Platform Solution, LLC is Putting the Unimaginable Within Reach and Making What Once Felt Impossible, Possible

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases GPS Press Release

Danny has over two decades of experience in the direct selling space and is a proven leader in sales and marketing, international expansion, business development and leadership development. He has developed and led tens of thousands of organizations responsible for acquiring millions of customers worldwide. As a respected leader in the space, Danny has been invited to speak and train in 16 countries around the world. Las Vegas, NV, May 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Global Platform Solution, LLC, also known as GPS, is providing U.S. consumers with an opportunity to upgrade their realities and their lives by combining their innovative product suite with a proven business model.As a technology forward company, GPS is launching in the U.S. by offering an innovative Virtual Reality headset, the Pico G2, and the content to go along with it. Through its partnership with VR content development company VRLU, GPS is combining the fun and unique experience of VR with self-development lessons from the world’s masters such as actors, chefs, dancers, extreme sport athletes and more.“Customers don’t just learn from these masters – they learn and grow with them – from the comfort of home, in 3D, 360-degree Virtual Reality,” said GPS Owner and Chairman Danny Bae. “It’s an experience like no other, and you can’t just get it anywhere.”Through its proven business model, known as direct selling, GPS provides individuals an opportunity to build a home-based business by marketing the VR device and content subscription. By joining GPS as a distributor, or an Influencer as the company calls their salesforce, individuals can unlock a commission and bonus structure not found in traditional business.“GPS is a leader in a new commerce that’s growing at a rate of 30 times over – in an industry that’s well on its way to being worth over $800 billion,” said Bae. “And we’re sharing our success with anyone who wants to be a part of it.”GPS has officially pre-launched operations in the U.S., which means individuals can become an Influencer and purchase products for their personal use. Once the company fully launches, expected later this spring, Influencers can begin marketing the products to their networks. Additionally, GPS has operations in Korea and Japan. And while GPS may be a newcomer on the scene, they are not inexperienced. In fact, GPS represents the culmination of a vision 20 years in the making by owner and chairman Danny Bae.Danny has over two decades of experience in the direct selling space and is a proven leader in sales and marketing, international expansion, business development and leadership development. He has developed and led tens of thousands of organizations responsible for acquiring millions of customers worldwide. As a respected leader in the space, Danny has been invited to speak and train in 16 countries around the world. Contact Information GPS

