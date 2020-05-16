Over 1,500 Jurisdictions Nationwide Leveraging the Power of GeoComm GIS Data Hub

Press Releases GeoComm Press Release

Leveraging this system, users are able to measure progress towards developing and maintaining Public Safety Grade GIS. The system:



- Quickly validates GIS data and related data against industry standards

- Provides GIS data insights through rigorous quality control and reporting processes

- Allows GIS data originators to work in their native data schemas and upon submission transforms disparate GIS datasets into a common schema

- Aggregates multiple GIS datasets into a seamless coverage area

- Prepares map packages for provisioning to 9-1-1 applications such as 9-1-1 call mapping and Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) mapping or NENA-compliant Spatial Interface (SI)

- Leverages and extends current Esri GIS data environment and investment



“GIS Data Hub is an integral part of our monthly processes. It creates a central location for cities (with GIS departments), in our District, to submit their GIS data which is then returned to our office as a single dataset. GIS Data Hub helps our office and our partner agencies identify possible errors in our datasets, which helps our District prepare for Next Generation 9-1-1 deployment. This would have been a difficult task without GIS Data Hub,” Vanessa Feagins, GIS Supervisor, Denco Area 9-1-1 District.



About GeoComm: GeoComm was founded in 1995 to provide county governments with turnkey emergency 9-1-1 development services. Over the subsequent 25 years, the company has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping to keep more than 100 million people safe. Today, GeoComm has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems that route emergency calls to the appropriate call center, map the caller's location on call taker or dispatcher maps, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire and ambulance vehicles. Our NG9-1-1 GIS solutions provide GIS data quality control, transformation, and aggregation services as well NG9-1-1 system emergency call routing. To learn more about GeoComm, please visit www.geo-comm.com.

