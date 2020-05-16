Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Black Belt Community Foundation Press Release

Receive press releases from The Black Belt Community Foundation: By Email RSS Feeds: Black Belt Community Foundation’s “Operation Face Mask” Aids 12 Counties

BBCF has begun its first round of PPE (face mask) distribution across 12 counties of the Alabama Black Belt through partnering with Until We Do It and with the support of Bella Canvas, America's largest t-shirt maker.

Selma, AL, May 16, 2020 --(



Active in serving 12 counties of the Alabama Black Belt (Bullock, Choctaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, and Wilcox Counties), with a dedicated coalition of “BBCF Community Associates” already in place, BBCF quickly connected with county commissioners and probate judges from each of these counties to ascertain local need of face masks for the general public.



This week, BBCF distributed 7,500 face masks to each of these counties in quantities based on county population. The type of masks being distributed were not the type of PPE used for frontline responders and health care workers, but rather the type that is ideal for wear by members of the public in their day to day activities. The masks themselves were made possible by partners at Bella Canvas (Alo Yoga) who are dedicated to supporting communities in need and have prioritized manufacturing to create masks.



“The Black Belt Community Foundation's commitment to serving their 12 counties so holistically, made them a natural fit to partner with us at Until We Do It. Their deep reach into these communities, and more specifically the marginalized population; provided a clear distribution network to support our donation. We look forward to our continued work together to strengthen these communities.” - Kristen Gillis, founding member of Until We Do It.



BBCF President Felecia Lucky states, “Since beginning our COVID-19 Relief Fund close to the start of the health crisis shut down, BBCF has been amazed by the outpouring of support from so many different organizations and private donors looking for ways to quickly help in the Black Belt. We are thankful that our 16 years of hard work in assembling an effective network of BBCF Community Associates across the 12 counties can be brought to bear quickly to help those who need it most.”



How to Connect in this Crisis? How to Help? Presently there are three main ways to help. If you are an organization or someone that is actively working in the community looking to join forces for greater outreach, BBCF wants to hear from you. E-mail BBCF at info@blackbeltfound.org. Individual donors can immediately contribute to the COVID-19 Relief Fund here: http://www.blackbeltfound.org.



Join our Social Media Community for daily updates: https://www.facebook.com/BBCF2004 and here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwqNqsG1DNmoUVS4k-8oXAQ



About BBCF:

For sixteen years, BBCF has worked tirelessly to help Alabama's most challenged region realize its potential. BBCF has awarded more than 5 million in grants to support more than 450 community-led initiatives across BBCF’s 12-county service area in the Black Belt. BBCF was established in 2004 to support local efforts that contribute to the strength, innovation, and success of all of the region’s people and communities. www.blackbeltfound.org www.facebook.com/BBCF2004/



About Until We Do It: Until We Do It mobilizes to care for vulnerable populations that have been overlooked in times of crisis. For communities that live in the shadows or have been neglected by traditional institutions of power, the COVID-19 pandemic has created new life-threatening challenges with few places to turn for help. Until We Do It aims to fill the void by making those who are often last in line their first priority. Contact: info@untilwedoit.org www.untilwedoit.org Selma, AL, May 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- With a goal of providing 50 million non-medical face masks to members of vulnerable and marginalized communities nationally, leaders of Until We Do It knew they had found the right organization once they became aware of the Black Belt Community Foundation (BBCF) and its efforts in spearheading COVID-19 crisis relief in Alabama’s Black Belt region.Active in serving 12 counties of the Alabama Black Belt (Bullock, Choctaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, and Wilcox Counties), with a dedicated coalition of “BBCF Community Associates” already in place, BBCF quickly connected with county commissioners and probate judges from each of these counties to ascertain local need of face masks for the general public.This week, BBCF distributed 7,500 face masks to each of these counties in quantities based on county population. The type of masks being distributed were not the type of PPE used for frontline responders and health care workers, but rather the type that is ideal for wear by members of the public in their day to day activities. The masks themselves were made possible by partners at Bella Canvas (Alo Yoga) who are dedicated to supporting communities in need and have prioritized manufacturing to create masks.“The Black Belt Community Foundation's commitment to serving their 12 counties so holistically, made them a natural fit to partner with us at Until We Do It. Their deep reach into these communities, and more specifically the marginalized population; provided a clear distribution network to support our donation. We look forward to our continued work together to strengthen these communities.” - Kristen Gillis, founding member of Until We Do It.BBCF President Felecia Lucky states, “Since beginning our COVID-19 Relief Fund close to the start of the health crisis shut down, BBCF has been amazed by the outpouring of support from so many different organizations and private donors looking for ways to quickly help in the Black Belt. We are thankful that our 16 years of hard work in assembling an effective network of BBCF Community Associates across the 12 counties can be brought to bear quickly to help those who need it most.”How to Connect in this Crisis? How to Help? Presently there are three main ways to help. If you are an organization or someone that is actively working in the community looking to join forces for greater outreach, BBCF wants to hear from you. E-mail BBCF at info@blackbeltfound.org. Individual donors can immediately contribute to the COVID-19 Relief Fund here: http://www.blackbeltfound.org.Join our Social Media Community for daily updates: https://www.facebook.com/BBCF2004 and here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwqNqsG1DNmoUVS4k-8oXAQAbout BBCF:For sixteen years, BBCF has worked tirelessly to help Alabama's most challenged region realize its potential. BBCF has awarded more than 5 million in grants to support more than 450 community-led initiatives across BBCF’s 12-county service area in the Black Belt. BBCF was established in 2004 to support local efforts that contribute to the strength, innovation, and success of all of the region’s people and communities. www.blackbeltfound.org www.facebook.com/BBCF2004/About Until We Do It: Until We Do It mobilizes to care for vulnerable populations that have been overlooked in times of crisis. For communities that live in the shadows or have been neglected by traditional institutions of power, the COVID-19 pandemic has created new life-threatening challenges with few places to turn for help. Until We Do It aims to fill the void by making those who are often last in line their first priority. Contact: info@untilwedoit.org www.untilwedoit.org Contact Information DK Harris Public Relations

Daron Harris

256-592-9153



www.alabamaprman.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Black Belt Community Foundation Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend