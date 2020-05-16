Psychological Associates Hosts Change Curve Webinar

Press Releases Psychological Associates Press Release

Consulting company highlights how individuals can best navigate change.

St. Louis, MO, May 16, 2020 --(



The webinar, which will discuss how individuals navigate the change process, will be led by Psychological Associates’ Executive Vice President of Client Services Dr. Thomas Brooks and Vice President of Organization Consulting Dr. David Rowan. They will provide techniques for helping individuals and teams adapt and rise above disruption.



Founded in 1958, Psychological Associates helps clients select, develop and retain their best employees in order to maximize continuous success. Consulting capabilities range from selection and assessment services to succession planning and family business solutions. The company is headquartered at 8000 Maryland Ave. in Clayton, Mo.



Rochelle Brandvein

(314) 725-7771



www.q4solutions.com



