New Date Announced for SMi’s Pharma Microbiology East Coast Conference

SMi Reports: New highlighted and confirmed key speakers and agenda highlights summarised for Pharma Microbiology East Coast, which has now been postponed due to safety concerns over COVID-19, now taking place on October 28 and 29 2020, in Boston.

Boston, MA, May 18, 2020 --(



Boston, MA, May 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SMi's 3rd Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology Conference will no longer take place this April. Instead, the conference new dates are October 28 and 29, 2020 at the Sheraton Boston Hotel, Boston, USA.Sponsored by: Associates of Cape Cod, bioMérieux, Bioscience International, C.T.L. MAT, LONZA, Microbiologics, Millipore SigmaThe Conference will address the unique needs of pharmaceutical microbiologists and interdisciplinary scientists involved in manufacturing. It will also provide excellent opportunities to network, interact, exchange, as well as learn from industry experts and professionals from around the world.Event Highlights:- Discuss ongoing complication of personnel derived contaminations from the FDA- Gain valuable insight towards microbiological quality considerations in non-sterile manufacturing and control of BCC from Parexel- Learn from the perspective of the US Pharmacopeia on container closure integrity evaluation- Examine an end-to-end contamination risk assessment for autologous cell therapy from Bristol-Myers Squibb- Explore a back to back Genentech session covering technical considerations for microbial QC of raw materials used in biotechnology and the past, current and future state of Mycoplasma testingHighlighted and new confirmed key speakers for 2020:- Elia Sanchez, QC Microbiology Sr. Manager, Genentech- Kenneth Tai, QC Scientist, Genentech- Michael Song, Senior Manager, MedImmune- Hilary Chan, Principal QC Scientist, Takeda- Maria Dunnells, Sr. Manufacturing Lead Investigator, Takeda- Austin Kuo, Principal Research Scientist, Sterility Assurance, Eli Lilly and Company- Jim Polarine, Senior Technical Service Manager, STERIS Corporation- Steve Walton, Sr Sterility Assurance Lead, Baxter International- Lakiya Wimbish, Product Manager, Lonza- Kashyap Bhatt, Senior QA Auditor, Ipsen- Shabnam Solati, CEO, CTL-MAT- Veronika Wills, Manager, Technical Services, Associates of Cape Cod- Brendan Tindall, Global Solutions Manager and Program Director, bioMeríeux- Renate Rosengarten, Professor and Chair of Bacteriology and Hygiene, University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna/ Mycosafe ConsultingSMi is pleased to announce two keynote speakers, María José López Barragán, CMC Product Quality Reviewer, FDA and Leslie Furr, Associate Scientific Liaison, US PharmacopeiaThere are also two interactive workshops taking place on October 30, 2020 at the Sheraton Boston hotel, USA. The two workshops are on:Workshop A - Recombinant chromogenic assay as alternate methods for the bacterial endotoxins test (bet).Workshop B - Mycoplasma testing by anyone, anywhere and anytime!A new brochure with full sessions and speakers is available on event website and for those interested in attending, registration is available at www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/pr6Sponsored by: Associates of Cape Cod, bioMérieux, Bioscience International, C.T.L. MAT, LONZA, Microbiologics, Millipore SigmaPharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast 2020Conference: October 28-29, 2020Workshops: October 30, 2020Sheraton Boston Hotel, Boston, USAhttp://www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/pr6#SMiPharmaMicroECAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

http://www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/pr6



