Registration is Now Open for SMi Group's 9th Annual Military Flight Training Conference

SMi Group reports: The agenda has been released for this year’s Military Flight Training Conference in London, this October.

London, United Kingdom, May 17, 2020 --(



The newest additions to this year’s programme include representation from the UK MoD, new speakers from the US and new speakers from multinational training schools.



In addition, the two-day event will delve into the latest topics and trends shaping the future of synthetic training, retention and training, gaming technology and more.



For those interested in attending, there is a £400 early bird discount expiring on May 29. Register at http://www.militaryflight-training.com/prcom1



Featured Expert Speakers

- Group Captain Chris Mullen, Commandant No1 Flying Training School, Royal Air Force

- Colonel George Ferido, 110th Aviation Brigade Commander, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

- Colonel Fernando Raimundo Martinez, Commander, ETAC – European Tactical Airlift Centre

- Colonel Karel Valvoda, Director, Multinational Aviation Training Centre, Czech Armed Forces

- Major Michael Rosenquist, Project Manager Military Flight Training System, Swedish Air Force

- Confirmed Senior Representative, Air Force Security Assistance Training Squadron, US Air Force



As the conference programme is still growing, delegates can find real-time updates on the event website at http://www.militaryflight-training.com/prcom1



This international event provides the perfect opportunity for flight training professionals to gather and share their experiences to ensure that the pilots of the future are ready to fight and win.



Military Flight Training

7-8 October 2020

London, UK

Sponsored by Leonardo



SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk.



For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.militaryflight-training.com/prcom1



