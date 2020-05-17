Premier Medical Careers Co-Founds The Georgia Association of Nursing Assistant Training Programs

Press Releases Premier Medical Careers Press Release

Atlanta, GA, May 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Premier Medical Careers (PMC) becomes a founding member of the Georgia Association of Nursing Assistant Training Programs (GANATPs). GANATPs is a coalition of schools/medical care facilities addressing the implications of the COVID-19 Temporary Nurse Aide Training Program on Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) serving in healthcare, but primarily in long-term care facilities.The COVID-19 Temporary Nurse Aide Training Program allows long-term care facilities to employ temporary nurse aides after they complete an eight-hour online course and two hours of supervised training by a registered nurse. They would then become eligible to challenge the state exam to achieve certification. The program is intended to solve staffing shortages in nursing homes in response to the COVID-19 virus.In Georgia, the state requires CNA students to complete over 100 hours of course training before any direct contact with a resident. Certified Nursing Assistant programs in other states require between 75 and 120 hours of training. The certification exam for current Nursing Assistant students is suspended until June 16, 2020; this leaves many students in limbo and unable to work as a CNA despite having completed their classroom training."The expedition of certifications for nursing assistants does not come without risks," Narrene Taffe, Director of PMC, said. "I acknowledge the need to address staffing issues due to the coronavirus, however our current curriculum teaches all mandatory skills to prepare students to properly care for others. I am concerned important trainings are omitted by approving an eight-hour course."The Georgia Department of Community Health issued the program on March 20, 2020, within the Executive Order signed by Governor Kemp and the Section 1135 blanket waiver issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).The course was designed by the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living, and is sponsored by CNA Online at www.tempnurseaide.com . Fourteen other states currently accept the program, including Delaware, Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia, Alabama, District of Columbia, Kansas, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Tennessee. Oklahoma accepts the online program with a 16 hour course.About Premier Medical Careers:Premier Medical Careers (PMC) is a post-secondary school providing education, training, and tools needed in healthcare services for individuals looking to enter the medical field in the greater Atlanta region. They offer courses and certifications across a wide range of health-related disciplines, and give on-going training to healthcare personnel, using the latest technology to enhance students' learning.

