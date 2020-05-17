Announcing Co-Founder & COO for CrowdPouch

Press Releases CrowdPouch Press Release

Jayanth Venkatesh will be joining the company from Mathihi, where he was the Managing Partner. He will be bringing his experience in Product Management, Growth, Sales & Marketing to CrowdPouch.



Additionally, Jayanth Venkatesh’s experiences that will benefit CrowdPouch moving forward include:



· Shaping up strategy for growth

· Leading the overall operations & achieving our short-term & long-term goals

· Creating new avenues for our partners & enhance our value proposition.



“I am very much excited to be joining the CrowdPouch Team, I believe CrowdPouch has a great model and talented team that uniquely positions it to capitalize on the ever changing business environment. I believe CrowdPouch’s growth story and in Vittal Ramakrishna, which is what led me to take this up,” says Jayanth Venkatesh.



“Jayanth is the right leader for CrowdPouch, his extensive product & business background will strengthen partnerships, develop strategic alliances and expand our portfolio. We believe in his strong leadership experience will help CrowdPouch reach its goals. We are glad to welcome Jayanth Venkatesh to our team,” says Vittal Ramakrishna, CEO & Founder at CrowdPouch.



About CrowdPouch:

About CrowdPouch:

One of the most innovative concepts to have gathered steam in recent times has been crowdfunding. In a profit-oriented society such as ours, seeing a concept that amalgamates a diversification of philanthropy and collective giving, is truly inspiring. Amongst the numerous crowdfunding websites which birthed almost instantaneously to cater to the increasing needs of the people, CrowdPouch stands out as a sturdy, target-driven and effective crowdfunding platform out there. Contact Information CrowdPouch

Jayanth Venkatesh

919844885831





