20four7VA Announces Service Expansion to Help Small Business Owners Impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic

20four7VA Offers Project-Based Virtual Assistant Services to Further Support Entrepreneurs During the COVID-19 Crisis

The company announced that it has begun accepting requests for Project-Based Virtual Assistants or VAs. Project-Based VAs can provide short-term support for entrepreneurs who are currently managing limited resources and are unable to commit to an ongoing subscription.



20four7VA hopes that this new service will enable the company to meet the needs of more small business owners, solopreneurs, and professionals during the COVID-19 crisis.



Short-term VA support for these trying times



In an email sent to clients, President and CEO Catherine vanVonno shared the impetus behind the company’s service expansion. “Over the last few weeks, we’ve heard from an increasing number of entrepreneurs who need help with one-off projects and who require short-term business support because of the ongoing pandemic,” she wrote.



20four7VA’s services have always been geared towards long-term VA-client partnerships, with virtual assistants paid an hourly rate. Now, for the first time in 10 years, the company is opening up its business model to incorporate remote staffing on a per-project basis.



This new service is the ideal solution for business owners struggling to move projects forward because on-site employees are temporarily unable to work. It’s also for those who have been having difficulty meeting business demands because of the added personal responsibilities created by the lockdowns.



To further support its clients, 20four7VA recently launched its VA Profiles page, where anyone can easily find remote staff with the skills and availability they need. Clients who self-select a virtual assistant from the page will receive a 50% discount off 20four7VA’s setup fee.



For more information, visit the 20four7VA website or email info@20four7va.com.



About 20four7VA:



