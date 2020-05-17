PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Laura Timbrook

Press Release

Receive press releases from Laura Timbrook: By Email RSS Feeds:

Laura Timbrook Receives National Board Certification Bringing Simple Practical Well-Being to the Manufacturing Workforce


Laura Timbrook recently earned her NB-HWC credentials from the National Board for Health and Wellness Coaching (NBHWC) in partnership with the Nation Board of Medical Examiners (NBME).

Nazareth, PA, May 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Laura is the first National Board-Certified Health and Wellness Coach whose sole focus is on the Manufacturing Industry, in the Lehigh Valley area. Laura states, "The traditional health and wellness advice given to the corporate environment does not fit the needs of our manufacturing workforce. Their stress levels, working conditions, and shifts are unique. I am passionate about the health of our manufacturing workforce and working with the organization to improve its employees' well-being."

National Board of Health and Wellness Coaching says that "Health and Wellness Coaches partner with clients seeking self-directed, lasting changes, aligned wither their values, which promote health and wellness and thereby enhance well-being."

To learn more about the National Board Certification, visit www.NBHWC.org.

About Laura Timbrook NB-HWC, CHC, AADP
Laura is an International Speaker and Well-Being Strategist. She uses simple, practical strategies for improving employee well-being in high-stress environments within the manufacturing industry. She is also the host of the weekly podcast Outspoken Nutrition and author of the cookbook Plate of Food. For more information visit her website LauraTimbrook.com

Laura Timbrook graduated from the Institute of Integrative Nutrition in 2012 and has been working as a health coach within the corporate and manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information
Laura Timbrook
973-479-8015
Contact
LauraTimbrook.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Laura Timbrook
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help