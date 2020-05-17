Press Releases Laura Timbrook Press Release

Receive press releases from Laura Timbrook: By Email RSS Feeds: Laura Timbrook Receives National Board Certification Bringing Simple Practical Well-Being to the Manufacturing Workforce

Laura Timbrook recently earned her NB-HWC credentials from the National Board for Health and Wellness Coaching (NBHWC) in partnership with the Nation Board of Medical Examiners (NBME).

Nazareth, PA, May 17, 2020 --(



National Board of Health and Wellness Coaching says that "Health and Wellness Coaches partner with clients seeking self-directed, lasting changes, aligned wither their values, which promote health and wellness and thereby enhance well-being."



To learn more about the National Board Certification, visit www.NBHWC.org.



About Laura Timbrook NB-HWC, CHC, AADP

Laura is an International Speaker and Well-Being Strategist. She uses simple, practical strategies for improving employee well-being in high-stress environments within the manufacturing industry. She is also the host of the weekly podcast Outspoken Nutrition and author of the cookbook Plate of Food. For more information visit her website LauraTimbrook.com



Laura Timbrook graduated from the Institute of Integrative Nutrition in 2012 and has been working as a health coach within the corporate and manufacturing sectors. Nazareth, PA, May 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Laura is the first National Board-Certified Health and Wellness Coach whose sole focus is on the Manufacturing Industry, in the Lehigh Valley area. Laura states, "The traditional health and wellness advice given to the corporate environment does not fit the needs of our manufacturing workforce. Their stress levels, working conditions, and shifts are unique. I am passionate about the health of our manufacturing workforce and working with the organization to improve its employees' well-being."National Board of Health and Wellness Coaching says that "Health and Wellness Coaches partner with clients seeking self-directed, lasting changes, aligned wither their values, which promote health and wellness and thereby enhance well-being."To learn more about the National Board Certification, visit www.NBHWC.org.About Laura Timbrook NB-HWC, CHC, AADPLaura is an International Speaker and Well-Being Strategist. She uses simple, practical strategies for improving employee well-being in high-stress environments within the manufacturing industry. She is also the host of the weekly podcast Outspoken Nutrition and author of the cookbook Plate of Food. For more information visit her website LauraTimbrook.comLaura Timbrook graduated from the Institute of Integrative Nutrition in 2012 and has been working as a health coach within the corporate and manufacturing sectors. Contact Information Laura Timbrook

973-479-8015



LauraTimbrook.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Laura Timbrook