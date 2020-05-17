2020 Communicator Awards - Matcha Design Honored with 6 Awards

Tulsa, OK, May 17, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- The Communicator Awards is the leading international creative awards program which honors creative excellence for communication professionals. The two-decades old competition includes the best in advertising, corporate communications, public relations, identity work for print, video, interactive, and audio.
This 26th Annual Communicator Awards received over 6000 entries from PR firms, design firms, in-house creatives, and ad agencies among others.
All entries are judged to evaluate distinction in creative work. This is why Matcha Design continues to build upon a positive history with The Communicator Awards. As a space to compete alongside their peers that occupy the largest footprints in the industry, every award Matcha Design receives is a testament to the care, detailed attention, and creativity they give every project.
Gold Award of Excellence
DefendingDignity.us / Activism Website
Silver Award of Distinction
Gemini Claims and Management Services / Corporate Identity
PocketWriter.biz / Corporate Identity
First Presbyterian Church Sand Springs / Corporate Identity
Defending Dignity / Corporate Identity
Esperanza Ranch / Corporate Identity
About Matcha Design
Matcha Design is a full-service creative agency specializing in web design, print, identity, branding, interface design, video production, still photography, and motion design. With a passion for excellence and a multi-cultural background, their award-winning practices prove the philosophy that clients aren’t numbers, they’re relationships.
For more information, visit www.MatchaDesign.com.