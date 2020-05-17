2020 Communicator Awards - Matcha Design Honored with 6 Awards

Press Releases Matcha Design Press Release

Tulsa, OK, May 17, 2020 --(



This 26th Annual Communicator Awards received over 6000 entries from PR firms, design firms, in-house creatives, and ad agencies among others.



All entries are judged to evaluate distinction in creative work. This is why Matcha Design continues to build upon a positive history with The Communicator Awards. As a space to compete alongside their peers that occupy the largest footprints in the industry, every award Matcha Design receives is a testament to the care, detailed attention, and creativity they give every project.



Gold Award of Excellence

DefendingDignity.us / Activism Website



Silver Award of Distinction

Gemini Claims and Management Services / Corporate Identity

PocketWriter.biz / Corporate Identity

First Presbyterian Church Sand Springs / Corporate Identity

Defending Dignity / Corporate Identity

Esperanza Ranch / Corporate Identity



About Matcha Design



Matcha Design is a full-service creative agency specializing in web design, print, identity, branding, interface design, video production, still photography, and motion design. With a passion for excellence and a multi-cultural background, their award-winning practices prove the philosophy that clients aren’t numbers, they’re relationships.



Chris Lo

918-749-2456



www.matchadesign.com



