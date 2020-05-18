Transatlantic Sea Scouts BSA to Establish a New Sea Scout Community in Arabian Gulf

Press Releases Transatlantic Sea Scouts BSA Press Release

Gulf Sea Scouts BSA to serve Single-Handed Sea Scouts in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 18, 2020 --(



“Single-Handed Sea Scouts in the Arabian Gulf States actively contribute to the mission of the Sea Scouts BSA,” says Michael Walsh, Mate of Programs of the Transatlantic Sea Scouts. “The establishment of the Gulf Sea Scouts BSA will provide these Single-Handed Sea Scouts with a way to stay connected to the pulse of what’s happening in Sea Scouts BSA and the Boy Scouts of America. It also will provide them with a platform to make new friends and Scouting contacts outside of their normal circles.”



Next year, the Gulf Sea Scouts intends to form a new Sea Scout Ship (SSS). The ship will be named in honor of Ahmad ibn Mājid and it will serve Single-Handed Sea Scouts in Oman and the United Arab Emirates.



On June 28, 2020, the Gulf Sea Scouts will be hosting an online open house for adults and youth interested in learning more about SSS Ibn Mājid. Prospective members should email mapathon@seascoutsonline.org to request more information about the event.



About the Transatlantic Sea Scouts BSA



For over 100 years, Sea Scouting has promoted better citizenship and improved members’ boating skills through instruction and practice in water safety, boating skills, outdoor, social, service experiences, and knowledge of our maritime heritage. The Transatlantic Sea Scouts BSA delivers quality sea scouting programs to an increasing number of youth through trained, motivated volunteer teams supported by a dynamic, energetic team of career scouters and administrators with adequate funding to sustain the scouting program now while building for our future. The Transatlantic Sea Scouts BSA serves the European, African, Middle Eastern, and Central Asian areas that fall under the Transatlantic Council of the Boy Scouts of America.



Transatlantic Sea Scouts BSA

Northeast Region Sea Scouts BSA

Sea Scouts BSA Boy Scouts of America

1325 West Walnut Hill Lane P.O. Box 152079

Irving, Texas 75015-2079

Jose Lepervanche

786-252-0000



facebook.com/transatlanticseascouts



