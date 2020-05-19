For Students Stuck at Home, the AP Homeschool Project Provides a Superior Alternative

Press Releases Vohra Method Press Release

The AP Homeschool Project includes step by step instructions on how to academically surpass students stuck in private and public schools. Information is available at www.APHomeschool.com. Bethesda, DC, May 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Today, a group of elite private tutors announced the creation of the AP Homeschol project. The goal of this project is to allow people to use homeschooling to academically surpass students at elite private schools and magnet schools. The AP Homeschool Project is a completely free resource available at www.APHomeschool.com and under the umbrella of the Vohra Method Tutoring Company.According to co-founder Arvin Vohra, "Homeschooling, done right, surpasses any other form of education. A homeschool student can take many more AP exams that a student at an elite private or magnet school, because homeschoolers don't have to waste their time with busywork. They can focus on rigorous academics, instead of wasting time on paper mache projects and related nonsense."Homeschool families are heavily invested in education. But often, they simply don't know know how to create a rigorous program that surpasses anything found in public or private schools. Co-founder Chelsey Snyder indicated that, "All parents are motivated to help their kids. But they often don't know where to begin, and most cannot afford expensive tutors and educational consultants. The AP Homeschool project lets any motivated family get an education that surpasses anything found at Exeter or Stuyvesant."The AP Homeschool Project includes step by step instructions on how to academically surpass students stuck in private and public schools. Information is available at www.APHomeschool.com. Contact Information Vohra Method

