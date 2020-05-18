PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
AlignAcademy.com

Press Release

Receive press releases from AlignAcademy.com: By Email RSS Feeds:

Young Entrepreneurs Club Offers Free Services to Help Nonprofits Survive Post COVID-19 Economy


Free Help for Nonprofits in Uncertain Post COVID-19 Economy

Jos, Nigeria, May 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Young Entrepreneurs Club of AlignAcademy (http://www.alignacademy.com) offers an easy way to help charitable organizations raise the funding they need in the uncertain future of a post COVID-19 economy.

"The goal is to help more families even amidst the job losses that loom ahead by inspiring a more creative use of available technology. The various tools that helped keep us connected during the global COVID-19 lockdown can still be used to help charitable organizations raise funds successfully - without worrying about leaner purses and wallets," says Engr Winston C Ikekeonwu, director of the program.

"We start," says Ikekeonwu, "with the understanding that each charitable organization has a unique vision to ultimately help more families. Our Young Entrepreneurs Club program acts as a connector. We introduce charitable organizations to the resources they need to keep their doors open and help them develop mutually profitable long-term relationships with the right people."

To get your free evaluation for your charitable organization, please visit www.alignacademy.com today.

Contact: Engr Winston C Ikekeonwu +234 803 2219 627 or winston@alignacademy.com

For further information or additional comments, please contact Engr Winston C Ikekeonwu +234 803 2219 627 or email winston@alignacademy.com
Contact Information
AlignAcademy.com
Winston Ikekeonwu
+2348032219627
Contact
www.alignacademy.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from AlignAcademy.com
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help