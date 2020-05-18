Young Entrepreneurs Club Offers Free Services to Help Nonprofits Survive Post COVID-19 Economy

Press Releases AlignAcademy.com Press Release

Free Help for Nonprofits in Uncertain Post COVID-19 Economy

Jos, Nigeria, May 18, 2020 --(



"The goal is to help more families even amidst the job losses that loom ahead by inspiring a more creative use of available technology. The various tools that helped keep us connected during the global COVID-19 lockdown can still be used to help charitable organizations raise funds successfully - without worrying about leaner purses and wallets," says Engr Winston C Ikekeonwu, director of the program.



"We start," says Ikekeonwu, "with the understanding that each charitable organization has a unique vision to ultimately help more families. Our Young Entrepreneurs Club program acts as a connector. We introduce charitable organizations to the resources they need to keep their doors open and help them develop mutually profitable long-term relationships with the right people."



To get your free evaluation for your charitable organization, please visit www.alignacademy.com today.



Contact: Engr Winston C Ikekeonwu +234 803 2219 627 or winston@alignacademy.com



Winston Ikekeonwu

+2348032219627



www.alignacademy.com



