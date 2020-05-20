Training and Interoperability to be Discussed at Helicopter Technology CEE 2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: Key speakers covering training and interoperability at the 6th annual Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe 2020 will return to Budapest, Hungary for the 1 – 2 September 2020.

Budapest, Hungary, May 20, 2020 --(



As the only rotary conference with a regional focus on Central and Eastern Europe, delegates will be given the opportunity to hear detailed updates on all areas of helicopter developments. Areas to be covered include training, helicopter programme advancements, procurement plans, and international rotary collaboration. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to network and hear from thought leaders from industry as they showcase their latest technologies in our designated exhibition area.



Interested parties can register by May 29 and save £300 with an Early Bird discount at: http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/PRcom7



Key speakers covering Training and Interoperability include:



- Colonel Peter Arts, Chief Helicopter Branch, Royal Netherlands Air Force on "Transformation of The Netherlands Helicopter Force"



- Operating in an increasingly complex and challenging environment

- Utilising a 5th Generation Air Force to successfully fight and win within this new reality

- Transforming into an information-driven, agile, operational and tactical Air Force



- Lieutenant Colonel Zsolt Simon, Chief of Flight Training Department, Hungarian Air Force on "Mission Specific Training Standards to Ensure Pilots Can Meet Operational Requirements Now and In the Future"



- Platform specific training programmes for pilots to gain the necessary flight hours for success in combat

- Ensuring consistent training and cooperation with allies for a unified approach across the Central and Eastern European region

- Working with international partners to further enhance interoperability



- Captain Jonas Hoglander, EDA Rotary Wing Chief Instructor Team, Swedish Air Force / European Defence Agency on "Providing an Update on Modernised Approaches to Interoperability and Training"



- Interoperability IRL LL

- Changing culture

- Similarity vs. Difference



- Mr Jose Pablo Romera Martin, EDA Project Officer Rotary Wing, European Defence Agency on "European Multinational Helicopter Training"



- Present and future of EDA helicopter training

- Update of Blade exercises: Swift Blade 2020

- Multinational Helicopter Training Centre



The event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available at: http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/PRcom7



Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe 2020

1-2 September 2020

Budapest, Hungary



Proudly Sponsored by:

Gold Sponsor: Leonardo | Sponsor: Bell



About SMi Group:

http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/PRcom7



