Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Small Satellites 2020 to Discuss Legal Frameworks for Satellite and Spectrum Management

SMI reports: Small Satellites 2020 will explore legal frameworks for satellite and spectrum management moving forward, as well as considerations for governance of space.

London, United Kingdom, May 20, 2020 --(



As the number of players entering the small, nano and cube satellite markets increases, it is becoming crucial to consider best practice and regulations for operating in space. As such, Small Satellites 2020 will explore legal frameworks for satellite and spectrum management moving forward, as well as considerations for governance of space, with a number of briefings dedicated to this:



- "Freqency Allocation and Small Satellite Licensing Requirements"

Mr Thomas Welter, Head of Regulatory Affairs and Orbit/Spectrum Resources, Agence Nationale des Frequences (ANFR)



- "Satellite Regulation in the New Space Era"

Ms Merissa Velez, Attorney Advisor, Federal Communications Commission



- "Legal Frameworks for Spectrum Management"

Mr Chuen Chern Loo, Head of Space Publication and Registration Division, ITU



- "Satellite and Spectrum Management Moving Forward"

Mr Bharat Dudhia, Spectrum Policy Manager, Ofcom



- "Governance of Space in the LEO Era"

Mr Christopher Newman, Professor of Space and Law, Northumbria University



To register for the conference or to find out more, interested parties should visit: http://www.small-satellites.com/pr8prcom



There will also be a panel discussion on "Future Regulatory Approaches and Lessons We Can Learn:"



- Current view of the small satellites and LEO environment

- Key trends in development – proliferation of mega-constellations and what this means for regulation

- Building a holistic international approach to small satellite regulation and how these partnerships will inform future guidelines

- Licensing rules: building capability whilst supporting a sustainable approach to space utilisation



Discussed by:



- Ms Merissa Velez, Attorney Advisor, Federal Communications Commission

- Mr Chuen Chern Loo, Head of Space Publication and Registration Division, ITU

- Mr Bharat Dudhia, Spectrum Policy Manager, Ofcom

- Mr Thomas Welter, Head of Regulatory Affairs and Orbit/Spectrum Resources, Agence Nationale des Frequences (ANFR)



Bookings made by May 29 will receive a £300 early bird discount: http://www.small-satellites.com/pr8prcom



Small Satellites Conference

September 1-2, 2020

London, UK

Sponsored by CONTEC



For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, May 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- On September 1-2, 2020, a host of military, space agencies, regulators and industry professionals will convene in London to discuss the growing importance of the small satellite industry.As the number of players entering the small, nano and cube satellite markets increases, it is becoming crucial to consider best practice and regulations for operating in space. As such, Small Satellites 2020 will explore legal frameworks for satellite and spectrum management moving forward, as well as considerations for governance of space, with a number of briefings dedicated to this:- "Freqency Allocation and Small Satellite Licensing Requirements"Mr Thomas Welter, Head of Regulatory Affairs and Orbit/Spectrum Resources, Agence Nationale des Frequences (ANFR)- "Satellite Regulation in the New Space Era"Ms Merissa Velez, Attorney Advisor, Federal Communications Commission- "Legal Frameworks for Spectrum Management"Mr Chuen Chern Loo, Head of Space Publication and Registration Division, ITU- "Satellite and Spectrum Management Moving Forward"Mr Bharat Dudhia, Spectrum Policy Manager, Ofcom- "Governance of Space in the LEO Era"Mr Christopher Newman, Professor of Space and Law, Northumbria UniversityTo register for the conference or to find out more, interested parties should visit: http://www.small-satellites.com/pr8prcomThere will also be a panel discussion on "Future Regulatory Approaches and Lessons We Can Learn:"- Current view of the small satellites and LEO environment- Key trends in development – proliferation of mega-constellations and what this means for regulation- Building a holistic international approach to small satellite regulation and how these partnerships will inform future guidelines- Licensing rules: building capability whilst supporting a sustainable approach to space utilisationDiscussed by:- Ms Merissa Velez, Attorney Advisor, Federal Communications Commission- Mr Chuen Chern Loo, Head of Space Publication and Registration Division, ITU- Mr Bharat Dudhia, Spectrum Policy Manager, Ofcom- Mr Thomas Welter, Head of Regulatory Affairs and Orbit/Spectrum Resources, Agence Nationale des Frequences (ANFR)Bookings made by May 29 will receive a £300 early bird discount: http://www.small-satellites.com/pr8prcomSmall Satellites ConferenceSeptember 1-2, 2020London, UKSponsored by CONTECFor delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukTo sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.small-satellites.com/pr8prcom



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend