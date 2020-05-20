Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases DataIQ Press Release

Receive press releases from DataIQ: By Email RSS Feeds: UK Chief Data Officer for Zurich Insurance to Chair the 2020 DataIQ Awards

London, United Kingdom, May 20, 2020 --(



“It is an immense privilege to have been invited to chair such an esteemed team of judges,” said Fernqvist. “Data, more so now than ever, is absolutely critical and sits at the heart of any organisational success. I am very much looking forward to reviewing the entries that reflect excellence across the industry.”



Alongside Fernqvist on the 28-strong judging panel are senior data leaders from leading companies including Samsung, WarnerMedia, GSK Consumer Healthcare, the Telegraph Media Group and the People’s Postcode Lottery. They will be reviewing submissions for 23 award categories spanning five focus areas. With the shortlist to be announced on 27 July, the judges will be seeking out those entries that showcase the best of the data and analytics industry over the past 12 months.



Now in its 8th year, the Awards will be hosted in partnership with Tableau, a company focused on helping people see and understand data. “We are excited to be partnering with the DataIQ Awards 2020,” said Dan Pell, UKI Country Manager for Tableau. “It is inspiring to see how data is being used to create a common language, make difficult decisions and transform companies across all industries.”



“In a world of continual change, we are delighted to honour and celebrate the great work, people and teams that are making a difference to their businesses,” commented Adrian Gregory, chief executive of DataIQ. “We are always excited to see the innovation and dynamism reflected in the entries from those companies and individuals who make the data industry what it is today.”



The awards are open for entries until the 31 May with the winners announced on 30 September.



For more information, visit: www.dataiq.co.uk/dataiq-awards-2020



About DataIQ

DataIQ is the first membership business for the data and analytics profession. DataIQ is a platform for providing much needed intelligence and help to data leaders and their teams to advance the data and analytics industry. Its goal is to help people build great businesses by protecting and utilising their valuable data assets.



The growing DataIQ membership comprises many global, FTSE 100, large and mid-market organisations including Aviva, Barclays, BBC, BT Group, HSBC, Sainsbury’s, TUI, VWG, Walgreens Boots Alliance, WarnerMedia and Zurich Insurance.



DataIQ is a trading name of IQ Data Group Limited. For more information go to www.dataiq.co.uk.



Contact:

Navin Thomas, DataIQ

Navin Thomas

6102038291112



www.dataiq.co.uk



