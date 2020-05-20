PiParadox Announces the Launch of Its Platform to Recreate Learning Mathematics

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases PiParadox Press Release

PiParadox is a start-up transforming approach of learning mathematics and promoting education for all.

Kolkata, India, May 20, 2020 --(



All services provided by PiParadox, from the e-library to webinars are free so as to meet their motto – free education for all, especially for the economically backward students. The company has a special aim to focus on students who are brilliant and poor at the same time, mentoring them and making them nurture the ideas of numbers and Mathematics.



“In India, and also all over the world, there are a lot of talented minds who are born with a talent to perceive numbers. They have an immense love for Mathematics and are extraordinary problem solvers with a massive IQ. But mostly, due to poverty, they give up studies and it’s we who lose them. We lose being mesmerised by their showcase of talents. So we have an aim to reach out and help them flourish. Maybe it’s a tough job, but we will try our best. Who knows, maybe the next Ramanujan is waiting to get explored!” said Srijit Mondal, Founder and CEO, PiParadox.



PiParadox aims to further include creating exam specific contents as well as a free exam practise platform for Olympiads, Engineering Entrances, Government Exams, Management Entrances and such, so that everyone who has a will has a way; instead of money for tuition classes that generally speaks. The company also aims into arranging workshops with a social outreach so as to help skill the students with advanced programming and computerised approaches.



In recent years, there has been an immense increase in the valuation of Education industry in India as well as over the world and predictions say that this is only the beginning. However, PiParadox comes with a strange yet unique model, affordable education for all, all services and resources being free of cost as of now.



“Whenever we ask students about Mathematics, we find them to have an image of a scared kid with a hand on head in their mind. Most students are scared of solving problems, scoring good in Mathematics, be it in school, high school, colleges or any exams. We aim to provide all possible resources and co-ordination to the students so that a student neither feels a lack of support in this particular subject nor does he/she feel a lack of materials to study or exams to practise with. We aim to make them fall in love with Mathematics. Everything Mathematical at a place is what PiParadox all about,” said Srijit.



About:

Srijit Mondal

+91 8240588584



https://piparadox.live



