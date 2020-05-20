Next Generation P&ID Software – M4 P&ID FX Version 7.0 Released

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases CAD Schroer GmbH Press Release

CAD Schroer releases the new version 7.0 of its professional P&ID software – optimized for the easy creation of P&IDs.

Pittsford, NY, May 20, 2020



The next level of P&ID software

“With our M4 P&ID FX software, we offer companies the opportunity to elevate their P&ID designs to a professional level for a modest budget,” said Mark Simpson, Product Line Manager at CAD Schroer. “With version 7.0, we have as usual paid particular attention to meeting our customers’ needs and requirements, whilst making the software more user-friendly than ever before.”



The user – always at the forefront

M4 P&ID FX has become more personal. With the new version, many tools have been optimized for user-friendliness and made customisable for users. The new version helps users save a lot of time on their daily tasks. In addition to favourites and simplified copying tools, users can now also customize attributes for their own user profile so that their preferred default values are used for a symbol. Favourites display their own default values, making it even easier for users to specify the required attributes. In this way, every user receives a personalised design experience.



Rapid reuse of existing designs

Version 7.0 of the M4 P&ID FX software offers new functionality enabling P&IDs to be created and used even quicker. For example, parts of an existing P&ID can be easily copied for reuse in a new P&ID. Copied symbols are automatically checked for consistency when they are inserted in the new P&ID and their individual symbol tags are adjusted accordingly. This makes it very quick and easy to reuse parts of existing designs.



Create a symbol legend with just one click

With version 7.0, a symbol legend can be quickly added to a P&ID. The symbol legend is automatically generated based on the symbols used in the P&ID. This saves a considerable amount of drafting time for every P&ID created. Accurate symbol legends are now only a click away.



Try the software and get started

CAD Schroer offers a free trial together with extensive video tutorials to give new users a rapid start with the M4 P&ID FX software. In addition, the software is supplied with comprehensive step-by-step documentation for further guidance.



And much more: 2D CAD functionality and a DXF/DWG interface

In addition to intelligent P&ID functionality, M4 P&ID FX offers an extensive range of 2D CAD drawing tools. These tools can also be used to create and edit CAD drawings. The DXF/DWG interface enables drawings to be easily exchanged with customers and suppliers.



Learn more about M4 P&ID FX



About CAD Schroer

CAD Schroer is a global software development company and engineering solutions provider, helping to raise the productivity and competitiveness of customers working in manufacturing and process engineering, including the automotive sector and its supply chain, the energy sector and public utilities. CAD Schroer has offices and subsidiaries throughout Europe and in the United States.



CAD Schroer’s product portfolio includes 2D/3D CAD, plant design, factory layout and data management solutions. Customers in 39 countries rely on MEDUSA®, MPDS™, M4 ISO and M4 P&ID FX to provide an efficient, flexible and integrated design environment for all phases of product or plant design – cutting costs while raising quality.



CAD Schroer’s product and service portfolio also includes Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR & VR) solutions. Together with its customers, CAD Schroer develops immersive AR & VR apps using existing 3D CAD data for a wide range of applications, including impressive sales presentations, interactive training workshops, and servicing and maintenance guides. CAD Schroer apps are also used by distributed design teams to collaboratively review designs in virtual meeting rooms.



CAD Schroer emphasizes close customer partnerships and supports its clients’ objectives through extensive consultancy, training, development, software support and maintenance services.



Contact Information



CAD Schroer GmbH

Fritz-Peters-Straße 11

47447 Moers, Germany



Website: www.cad-schroer.com

Email: marketing@cad-schroer.com



Telephone:



UK: +44 1223 850 942

USA: +1 866-SCHROER (866-724-7637)

Germany: +49 2841 91840

Switzerland: +41 43 495 32 92

France: +33 141 94 51 40

Michael Schroer

+49 2841 91840



www.cad-schroer.com

USA: +1 866-SCHROER (866-724-7637)

UK: +44 1223 460 408

France: +33 141 94 51 40

Switzerland: +41 44 802 89-80

Italy: +39 02 38303267

USA: +1 585 264 1409 or 866-SCHROER



