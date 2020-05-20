Panel to Discuss Effective Space Management Strategies at Military Space Situational Awareness 2020

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi reports: This year's Military Space Situational Awareness conference will host a panel discussion dedicated to space data in support of effective space situational awareness.

London, United Kingdom, May 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Taking place on September 3-4, 2020, Military Space Situational Awareness will explore the pressing need to develop effective space management strategies as the orbital environment grows increasingly contested and congested.One strategy is the use of big data analysis and machine learning algorithms to better understand raw data and create a more accurate picture of the space environment. With this in mind, this year's conference will host a panel discussion dedicated to space data in support of effective space situational awareness.Interested parties can register by May 29th to save £300: http://www.military-space.com/PR9prcomThe panel "Space Data in Support of Effective SSA" will discuss:- Merging the commercial and military approaches to SSA - the need to deliver data across the spectrum of operators and provide a holistic approach- What A-SAT testing means for space data analysis and cataloguing- Big data and machine learning algorithms: what they mean for the sector and our approach to SSA- Where collaborations and partnerships can streamline our approach in the futureIt will be discussed by:- Mr Mark Dickinson, Chariman, Space Data Association- Mr Doug Hendrix, CEO, ExoAnalytic Solutions- Wing Commander Alun Walton, Station Commander, RAF Flyingdales, Royal Air Force- Mr Matthew Cosby, Chief Technology Officer, Goonhilly Earth Station LtdThe full agenda and speaker line-up is available to view online at http://www.military-space.com/PR9prcomMilitary Space Situational Awareness 20203-4 September 2020, London, UKGold Sponsor: ExoAnalytic SolutionsSponsors: Blue Canyon Technologies, L3Harris, Numerica Corporation

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.military-space.com/PR9prcom



