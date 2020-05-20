Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Tata Consultancy Services Press Release

TCS a Leader in Cognitive and Self-Healing IT Infrastructure Management Services: NelsonHall

Tata Consultancy Services has been recognized as a Leader in the NelsonHall NEAT for Cognitive and Self-Healing IT Infrastructure Management Services. The company's investments in intellectual property, including MFDM™ and ignio™, and commitment to further enhance cognitive business operations we cited as key strengths. Visit the website to know more.

Mumbai, India, May 20, 2020 --(



Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been recognized as a Leader in the NelsonHall NEAT for Cognitive and Self-Healing IT Infrastructure Management Services(1).



TCS’ substantial investments in intellectual property in support of automation, AI and ML, including the Machine First™ Delivery Model (MFDM™), autonomous infrastructure, digital value broker, ignio™, Mobitio, and cognitive service desk, were highlighted as key strengths. The report goes on to say that TCS is committed to further enhance cognitive business operations by bringing MFDM, agile, analytics and cloud together to drive business outcomes for the customer. Additionally, TCS’ company-wide talent transformation program to re-skill for digital, positioning on Business 4.0™ and innovation (i.e. TCS Pace Port™) to drive customer transformation programs, and CoEs in support of ignio, ML, AI, NLP/NLU, bots/chatbots, and cognitive assistant, were identified as strengths.



“Progressive enterprises are increasingly deploying automation and AI, making their core IT infrastructure agile, flexible and self-healing, to improve user experience and accelerate digital transformation,” said Krishna Mohan, Deputy Head, Cognitive Business Operations, TCS. “This recognition as a Leader for the second consecutive year, is a reflection of the increasing adoption and success of TCS’ MFDM, our innovation efforts, capabilities in intelligent automation and AI, and our industry-leading customer satisfaction scores.”



TCS’ cognitive IT infrastructure offerings include:



• Agile and Intelligent Data Center: Intelligent, serverless and container edge computing platform, AI-powered full stack monitoring, MFDM, next-gen DC transformation.



• Business Aligned Cloud Services (Managed Cloud Services): Cloud Counsel – digitized cloud candidature assessment toolset, Cloud Mason to rapidly define, design and deploy cloud foundational platforms, Cloud Migration Factory, Cloud Modernization and Cloud Exponence – a multi-tenant cloud management platform.



• Digital Value Broker (SIAM): Orchestrates the whole capability from managing providers’ SLAs to integration and delivery.



• Cognitive Enterprise Networks (Managed Network Services): Network digitization, vertical solutions and TCS NaaS Cloud



The company’s service desk offerings include:



• Digital Service Desk and Smart Workplaces (Service Desk and EUCS): Mobitio (enterprise mobility platform), SAMUHA (enables hybrid IT operations through AI & ML), LINA (virtual assistant) and KNADIA (conversational AI/ML capability).



• ignio (Automation Platform): TCS’ award-winning cognitive automation software that has a unique capability to blend artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced software engineering to make enterprise IT resilient and self-healing. It uses its context awareness to pre-empt problems and autonomously resolve a lot of the incidents that do occur.



• Others: Assessment, implementation and managed services around any third-party platform preferred by the customer.



“TCS’ MFDM approach is at the core of Cognitive Business Operations, with a clear focus on AI-Ops, self-healing, bots, predictive and preventative analytics, cloud, and self-help to enable clients’ business outcomes and further enhance UX,” said John Laherty, Senior Research Analyst, NelsonHall.



“With our MFDM approach backed by expertise in digital technologies, a comprehensive set of cognitive solutions, investments in intellectual property, and alliances with leading technology providers, we are helping customers reimagine their IT operations and achieve their business objectives,” added Krishna Mohan.



About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model TM, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.



A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 446,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.



About NelsonHall



NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the ‘art of the possible’ in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall’s research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.



(1) Cognitive and Self-Healing IT Infrastructure Management Services, John Laherty, NelsonHall, December 2019



TCS media contacts:

India

Email: arushie.sinha@tcs.com

Phone: +91 22 6778 9960

UK

Email: peter.devery@tcs.com

Lakshmipriya Raut

91 22 6778 9960



https://www.tcs.com/



