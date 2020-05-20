Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Tata Consultancy Services Press Release

Receive press releases from Tata Consultancy Services: By Email RSS Feeds: TCS Named a Leader in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, Asia/Pacific

Tata Consultancy Services has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, Asia/Pacific. TCS was one of two vendors to be recognized as Leaders in this report. TCS' Machine First™ Delivery Model, Deep Contextual Knowledge, Thought Leadership, and Investments in Intellectual Property are Driving Market Success.

Mumbai, India, May 20, 2020 --(



Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, Asia/Pacific(1). TCS was one of two vendors to be recognized as Leaders in this report.



“Large enterprises in Asia-Pacific are adopting intuitive collaboration platforms, analytics and automation to create a flexible and secure workplace that provides enhanced end-user experiences and empowers employees with the tools to excel,” said Krishna Mohan, Deputy Head, Cognitive Business Operations, TCS. “We believe our position as a Leader in this report is a testament to our vision, digital capabilities, commitment to this geography and the resultant market success.”



TCS has a comprehensive set of digital workplace services to create intuitive, immersive and intelligent workplaces, enabled by user empathetic design and agile execution to create delightful employee experiences. This is characterized by:



• Zero Touch IT: Machine First™ Delivery Model, powered by ignio™, a cognitive automation software that uses its pre-built body of knowledge and context awareness to diagnose and fix IT operational issues autonomously.



• Use of Next Gen Technologies: Speech analytics, biometrics, experience analytics, AR/VR and other emerging technologies.



• Empowered User Experience: Persona-based omnichannel experience, leveraging a one-click solution for intuitive and immersive support.



TCS’ digital workplace services include:



• Digital Service Desk: Leverages TCS-built intellectual property such as Mobitio, ignio, chatbots, digital assistants, speech recognition technology, and gamification. Mobitio is an enterprise mobility platform embedded with intelligent automation and real-time analytics to provide location-aware services, creation and tracking of service requests on the go, and enterprise social collaboration.



• Digital Workplace Studio: Monitors the end user landscape in real time, identifies potential causes of user issues, and triggers automated resolution. This helps enhance user productivity and experience.



• TCS Intellispace: Delivers a smart and intelligent workplace that provides a highly intuitive and immersive end user experience.



“We leverage our deep contextual knowledge, thought leadership, and investments in research, innovation and intellectual property to craft robust digital workplace strategies that are helping our customers gain tangible outcomes faster,” added Krishna Mohan.



(1) Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, Asia/Pacific,” DD Mishra, Claudio Da Rold, David Groombridge, February 18, 2020



Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model TM, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.



A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 446,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.



TCS Media Contacts

India

Email: arushie.sinha@tcs.com

Phone: +91 22 6778 9960

USA

Email: b.trounson@tcs.com

Lakshmipriya Raut

91 22 6778 9960



https://www.tcs.com/



