Lite Pressure™ Springs from Lee Spring Provide the Delicate Touch


The Lee Spring Lite Pressure™ range of compression springs is a high-performance response to the need for applications such as relief/check valves, pistons, motor brushes and controls, displays, syringes, control flanges, toys and dispensers.

Wokingham, United Kingdom, May 20, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Lee Spring engineering team are aware there are many devices and equipment mechanisms that require a light touch – delicacy rather than power is the main requirement – coupled of course to consistent reliability and longevity in service with pressures in the single digit psi range.

The Lee Spring Lite Pressure™ range of compression springs is a high-performance response to that need for applications such as relief/check valves, pistons, motor brushes and controls, displays, syringes, control flanges, toys and dispensers.

The Lite Pressure™ compression spring series is ideal when a relatively low spring rate or workable load is needed in dimensions not normally available in a conventional compression spring. This makes the Lite Pressure™ series more responsive or sensitive to lighter loads than conventional compression springs. The springs are made of passivated and ultrasonically cleaned Stainless Steel type 316 for excellent corrosion resistance.

Following the Lee Spring ex-stock catalogue policy, Lite Pressure™ springs are available on rapid delivery to meet this very specific need, supported as always by their custom design service when required.
Contact Information
Lee Spring Ltd.
Christopher Petts
0118 978 1800
Contact
https://www.leespring.co.uk/uk_int_learn_lite_pressure.asp

