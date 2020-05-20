ezPaycheck 2020 Software Has a Teaching Video for Manual Data Input for Starting Payroll, Mid-Year

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Halfpricesoft Press Release

Halfpricesoft.com has a video for new customers switching to using ezPaycheck remotely, midyear on how to input data manually.

Detroit, MI, May 20, 2020 --(



“Halfpricesoft.com has added a video on how to manually add YTD data using ezPaycheck 2020 payroll software,” explains Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.



Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy can go online to https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp and download the payroll software. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck’s unique features, including the intuitive graphical interface.



Small Businesses are always looking for ways to save money on payroll processing and tax reporting. Customers can try out this new ezPaycheck payroll solution for 30 days at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp, with no obligation or risk.



The main features include:



- Supports multiple differential pay rates such as: hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees



- Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge



- Supports network access for 2-10 users



- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions



- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks



- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks



- Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes



- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia



- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously



- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Copy A preprinted form required)



Priced at $109 per calendar year for a single user version, ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp.



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,

Casey Yang

502-259-0936



https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



