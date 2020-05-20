Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Operation Food Search Press Release

Catholic Charities of St. Louis and Operation Food Search Hold Food Distribution Event

Nonprofits work together for the first time to feed more than 450 families.

St. Louis, MO, May 20, 2020 --(



The event served more than 450 local families. Catholic Charities provided gift cards, personal hygiene products and cleaning supplies, as well as hand sanitizers and face masks. Sysco St. Louis contributed a variety of food items including fresh produce, dairy, cheese and juice. Operation Food Search provided meat, cheese, sandwiches and cleaning supplies. The National Guard was on hand to assist volunteers from both Catholic Charities and OFS who placed food into the participant’s cars. St. Louis Police Department helped with traffic control.



“We are pleased to be able to combine our resources and experience with Operation Food Search and Sysco to connect people with a variety of basic necessities," said Theresa Ruzicka, President, Catholic Charities of St. Louis. "It’s core to our overall mission of serving people in need and just one part of our coordinated COVID-19 relief efforts.”



“We are grateful to both Catholic Charities and Sysco for joining forces with us in providing hunger relief to the region,” said Kristen Wild, Executive Director at OFS. “We are currently serving families who have never experienced food insecurity, so distribution partnerships like this have made great strides in alleviating the overwhelming stress that is associated with the ongoing pandemic.” Wild added that the “rate of food insecurity in the State of Missouri was 14 percent before the pandemic and now sits at 41 percent.”



Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides free food, nutrition education and innovative programs proven to reduce food insecurity. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families and increases access to healthy and affordable food. The agency provides food and services to nearly 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of whom are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 30 Missouri and Illinois counties. For more information, call (314) 726-5355.



Catholic Charities of St. Louis has been helping people in need since 1912. Organized as a federation of eight agencies, in 2019 Catholic Charities services impacted more than 103,000 people. Catholic Charities serves 11 counties in the St. Louis metropolitan area. The Catholic Charities Central Office provides advocacy, centralized administration, accreditation, human resources, communications, quality assurance and fund development for the federated agencies. For more information, call (314) 367-5500.



