

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases Image Gallery Sports Index Press Release

Receive press releases from Sports Index: By Email RSS Feeds: Inside Sports Index: The Story of the World's Biggest Trading Exchange





Sports Index has slowly been gaining market share in the alternative investment market due to their patented trading algorithms that have allowed clients to benefit from sporting events around the world since 1992.



Michael Moore - Finance Director of Sports Index:



"Sports Index is only going to become bigger due to the huge news out of the US last year that the Supreme Court ruled that the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) is unconstitutional; changing the future of sports betting in the United States. Before this ruling it was illegal to gamble in the United States except in certain states and cities such as Las Vegas and Atlantic City.



"Sports Index is on course to become the first Sports Trading company to benefit from this ruling as they have announced plans that will see them partner with some newly established Sport Exchanges in the US and the UK in order to get the best possible prices on trades for their clients at Sports Index." London, United Kingdom, May 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- "The software-based investment company has experienced unprecedented growth over the past 12 months and show no sign of slowing down in 2020." - according to Companies HouseSports Index has slowly been gaining market share in the alternative investment market due to their patented trading algorithms that have allowed clients to benefit from sporting events around the world since 1992.Michael Moore - Finance Director of Sports Index:"Sports Index is only going to become bigger due to the huge news out of the US last year that the Supreme Court ruled that the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) is unconstitutional; changing the future of sports betting in the United States. Before this ruling it was illegal to gamble in the United States except in certain states and cities such as Las Vegas and Atlantic City."Sports Index is on course to become the first Sports Trading company to benefit from this ruling as they have announced plans that will see them partner with some newly established Sport Exchanges in the US and the UK in order to get the best possible prices on trades for their clients at Sports Index." Contact Information Sports Index

Chris Henry

800-464-7718



sportsindex.io



Click here to view the company profile of Sports Index

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Sports Index