TecHome Builder Announces Online Summits to Augment In-Person Events

Online editions of TecHome Builder’s presentations and engagements will extend the TecHome mission to more builders, multifamily operators and their integrator/subcontractor trade allies.

S. Easton, MA, May 20, 2020 --(



TecHome Builder Online Summit content will include general sessions rich with research and other expert information and vendor-delivered boardroom and flyover presentations. These and dozens of other presentations and online sponsor booths will also be available for year-round on-demand viewing at attendees’ convenience after initial airing.



Alongside all presentations will be interactive tools to:

· ask questions of sponsors and chat one-on-one or in a group setting with other attendees

· request specific follow-up information and meetings from vendor sponsors and speakers



Just like the in-person event, the TecHome Builder Online Summits will organize presentations and vendor interactions by segment, with discrete content and connections for:



· High Volume/Production Builders

· Multifamily Builders and Property Operators

· Luxury Builders

· Builder Marketing & Sales Solutions decision-makers

· Design, Production & Prefab Solutions decision-makers



Qualified guests for the Online Summits are builders and their tech integrator/subcontractor allies. For past guests of the in-person Summits and other qualified registrants who wish, TecHome Builder will develop editable schedules of recommended presentations and meetings based on needs expressed while registering.



The Online Summit will deliver content from more than 200 sponsor companies covering a broad range of home technology and homebuilding tech solutions, including:



· Home Electronics/Automation/Security

· Lighting & Electrical

· HVAC & IAQ

· Kitchen, Bath & Laundry Tech

· Smart Water

· Outdoor Living Tech

· Multifamily Tech

· High-Performance

· Building Components

· Marketing & Sales Solutions

· Design, Production & Prefab Solutions



It will feature general session content from technology and market experts and leading homebuilding executives, tackling topics like:



· Hot new products and applications in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic

· Sales and marketing technologies in a time of travel and gathering restrictions

· Healthy Home and Productive Home Tech

· Strategies for Setting Standards & Upgrade Paths

· Merchandising and Marketing Home Tech



“We’ve been working on upping our online game for about a year,” said AE Ventures president, John Galante. “COVID travel and gathering limitations sparked us to accelerate R&D and build an online event platform that will extend the reach of our services.”



“The new Online Summits will allow us to further our mission of helping builders make tech a strategic asset. With the extension of our in person events into the online realm, builders will have access to information, tools and connections they need to accelerate their tech play anytime they need it,” stated Nancy Franco, executive vice president of AE Ventures.



For more information on sponsoring the TecHome Builder Online Summits, www.techomebuildersummit.com/sponsor-online-summit.



For more information on attending the TecHome Builder Online Summits, visit www.TecHomeBuilderSummit.com/attend-online-summit.



About TecHome Builder Summit

The TecHome Builder Summit is a hosted-style event that drives extraordinary progress on home technology for the nation’s biggest and most progressive single-family builders and multifamily operators. The 2020 Summits will host 500+ business leaders seeking to learn how to make tech strategic and to find the vendors and other trade allies they need to do so. Each Summit will deliver guest companies doing aggregate annual revenues of more than $70 billion and building more than 250,000 housing units annually.



About AE Ventures

Nancy Franco

508-618-4225



techomebuildersummit.com



