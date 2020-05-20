Basia’s Pickles Joins Whole Foods Market as New Gourmet Supplier; Launches Additional Products

Press Releases Basia's Pickles, LLC Press Release

Texas Woman-Owned Small Business Proudly Becomes Part of the Whole Foods Market Product Selection

More information can be found on the company website at https://basiaspickles.com Austin, TX, May 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Basia’s Pickles debuted in Austin and San Antonio Whole Foods Market stores this week, in their Condiment aisle, as part of their gourmet pickle selection. In addition to the brand’s pickle varieties, Basia’s also commemorated the launch with two new products – Pickled Onions and a Whole Foods Exclusive for 2020, Yellow Squash Relish.“This is a very exciting launch and we have huge gratitude becoming part of the Whole Foods Market family of products, especially since they also started in Austin and call Texas home,” says Basia’s Pickles Owner, Barbara H. Marynowski.“Despite the difficult times we are all living through right now, we are committed to continue inspiring joy through our creations and being part of Texas family meals.” Basia’s Pickles believes delicious food is a blessing to be shared. A portion of all proceeds benefits the Central Texas Food Bank and other non-profits around the country.Basia’s Pickles can also be found in Texas retailer Central Market and was also selected as a Top 20 Finalist by Central Market’s parent company, HEB, in their Quest for Texas’ Best contest 2019.Basia’s Pickles started out as a gift from the heart for family and friends. The pickles became an instant hit and the brand was officially launched in 2017, featuring the "secret" ingredient - lots of love.More information can be found on the company website at https://basiaspickles.com Contact Information Basia's Pickles, LLC

Barbara Marynowski

248-318-4924



basiaspickles.com

https://basiaspickles.com



