Society of Single Professionals - Not Willing to Wait for a Coronavirus Vaccine to Find Love

Coach Heidi K reveals how to find love during the pandemic.

New York, NY, May 20, 2020 --(



“Romantic eligibles don’t want to wait a year or more for a coronavirus vaccine to find love,” says Dating Coach Heidi Krantz. “They want to take advantage of the extra time at home to thoroughly vet prospective partners and get to know them virtually before a face-to-face meeting. The one blessing in disguise during this horrible pandemic is that it encourages people to get intimate verbally before they become intimate physically. Too many romantic relationships begin without knowing each other emotionally. That leads to quick relationships that end badly or, even worse, people committing to each other for the long term when they clearly are unsuitable for one another.”



With this in mind, Coach Heidi K is now providing group coaching online to up to 12 single professionals at a time, during four Monday night coaching sessions, beginning at 6:30pm EDT on Monday, June 8, 2020; and during four Tuesday night coaching sessions, beginning at 6:30pm PDT on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.



"These sessions, using Zoom technology, allow singles to interact with one another in a safe environment, while they learn valuable dating skills that will outlast the current pandemic," says Coach Heidi K. "My system allows romantic eligibles to bring love into their lives, even while social distancing."



Participants will learn success strategies for:



Session #1: Developing your plan and creating your vision

Session #2: Confidence building and maximizing your online/video dating experience

Session #3: Effective communication, honing your judgment, and setting boundaries

Session #4: Assessing how your energy comes across and how to take it to the next level of appeal.



The cost is $249 for the entire series.



"Heidi Krantz is a Certified Professional Coach with specialties in dating, divorce, and interpersonal communication," says Rich Gosse, Chairman of The Society of Single Professionals. "She is the founder of Reinvention Life Coaching, a published author, and a well-known speaker. She has been featured in numerous TV appearances. She is the Founding Director of the National Association for Divorce Professionals (NADP), Long Island Chapter. Coach Heidi K is available to the news media for interviews by calling 516-313-3185 or emailing coachheidik@gmail.com. Her website is www.reinventionlifecoaching.com."



"These seminars are co-sponsored by The Society of Single Professionals, the world’s largest non-profit singles organization," says Mr. Gosse. "All events are fundraisers for The Seva Foundation, www.seva.org, to restore sight to the blind, at an average cost of $50 per eye surgery in one of the poor countries of the world." Anyone wishing to sign up for the seminars may do so on www.thepartyhotline.com.



Rich Gosse

415-507-9962



www.thepartyhotline.com



