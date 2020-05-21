One Rep Global, a Traveller Made & OX Private Affiliate, Takes on the Middle East & Asia Market for Luxury Travel Brands from the US, UK and Europe

In Adversity is Opportunity: Hemant Mediratta, who till recently was Vice President Sales for the Oberoi Group of Hotels launches One Rep Global as ambassadors of luxury travel in India and the Middle East. Apolline Addor, a luxury travel marketing expert who has led the US & European markets for international groups of hotels such as Besu-Rivage Palace in Lausanne, Sandoz Foundation Hotels, Dogus Group, Villa Magna in Madrid to name a few has been appointed as Director for Business Development.

Apolline Ador has been appointed Director of Business Development for One Rep Global and will be taking the lead on this, “We believe this is an opportune time for luxury travel brands to enter the Asian and Middle Eastern markets as we see this region in the forefront of travel revival, post COVID.” Apolline Addor, is a luxury travel marketing expert who has led the US and European markets for international groups of hotels such as the iconic Beau-Rivage Palace in Lausanne, Sandoz Foundation Hotels, Dogus Group, Villa Magna in Madrid to name a few.



“With offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Kuala Lumpur, Dubai, and Tokyo, and the industry expertise that our team brings, One Rep Global is a perfect single window for luxury travel and hospitality brands from the US and European markets looking to leverage this region’s potential,” comments Founder of One Rep Global, Hemant Mediratta.



