Sparxx Recruitment is Offering Its Services to Small Businesses at Cheaper Costs at Resumption of Economic Activities

Washington, DC, May 21, 2020 --



As the novel Coronavirus continues to wreak economic damage, the US jobs report for April reported that the country has lost 20.6 million jobs since mid-March, resulting in an unemployment rate of 14.7%, a level not seen since the Great Depression in the 1930s.



The number of jobs lost more than doubles the number seen in the 2007-2009 Great Recession when 8.7 million Americans lost jobs. Before the pandemic, the United States marked a 50-year unemployment low in February, with just 3.5% of Americans unemployed.



This is why Sparxx Recruiting decided to help both individuals that went through COVID-19 layoffs, and struggling small businesses on their path to economic recovery. This idea is at the heart of Sparxx Recruitment, a niche placement agency aiming to help facilitate the reemergence of small businesses in the Washington DC metro area by connecting them with the qualified talents they need at a fraction of what other staffing firms charge for such service. As some states slowly start to reopen, Sparxx expects to see a spike in hiring demand and want to help as many small businesses as possible in their quest to restaff their team.



According to the company CEO, Lionel Lissom: "We pride ourselves on being employment matchmakers that measure our success not on how many placements we make, but on how well we match permanent and contract job seekers with our clients. Our pride resides in our ability to find the greatest talents in the DC metro area and beyond, and match them to the job, workplace, and team that will best foster their growth, while allowing them to express their talent to the fullest, for the benefit of your business.



"From several years of experience in the industry, we already know the burden of hiring the wrong employee or being at a job you hate, and our mission is to use our algorithms to reduce such by finding the right hire for every open position. We make sure our thoroughly vetted network of full-time employees have the required skills and align with your company’s culture."



Lionel Lissom

240-661-7550



www.sparxxrecruiting.com



