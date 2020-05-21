Press Releases Impact Branding Consulting, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Impact Branding Consulting, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: In the Face of COVID-19 Third Annual Business Summit Goes Virtual

Atlanta, GA, May 21, 2020 --(



“This is a powerful time to reset your CEO mindset and envision new ways to advance your company,” Davis said. “Despite the current economic crisis, there are viable, simple strategies to recover and survive as a small business. We are sharing relevant knowledge and expertise with the intention to improve profitability for all participants at the summit, and combat the more than 100,000 small businesses that have closed forever due to COVID-19.”



Davis and other speakers will walk participants through a clear plan-of-action to address the status of their employment, income and output. Core topics covered will include the distinction between marketing and branding, how to develop self-liquidating products and services, how to use automation in marketing strategies, how to increase cash flow and profits, and how to improve the performance and efficiency of a business. Davis will also share a personal account of her proprietary “IMPACT Strategy” used to increase her yearly business profits from $12,000 to over $100,000 in less than two years.



The summit is especially catered toward corporate executive decision-makers, including owners of small businesses, professional consultants and business coaches, service providers, medical practice owners, trucking company owners, healthcare professionals in business, and other relevant fields.



Those interested can learn more about the BPW Summit and register at the following link:



About Ms. Natasha E. Davis:

Ms. Natasha E. Davis is a branding strategist and corporate trainer, and owner of Impact Branding Consulting, Inc., a Brand Strategy Consulting firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Her expertise is in brand positioning and strategic planning. She is a speaker, published author and trainer who is a certified expert in email & social media marketing, she thrives on fixing problems and eliminating frustrations for companies and their executives. Over the past 15 years, Davis has worked with many companies and professionals to assist them in enhancing their business potential, brand equity, brand loyalty, cash flow, customer satisfaction and marketing strategy through the power of agility for brand positioning. Because she un-complicates the most complicated aspects in business, her clients affectionately refer to her as “The Chief Visionary.” To learn more about Natasha and her company’s capabilities, please visit www.ImpactBrandingConsulting.org. Atlanta, GA, May 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Chief Visionary Ms. Natasha E. Davis, owner of Impact Branding Consulting, Inc., will host the third annual Branding, Profits and Wine Business Summit virtually on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 9 a.m. EST - 5 p.m. EST. The full-day event will educate business owners on how to pivot their business and survive an economic disaster using branding. Speakers will give specific steps for how to create result-driven strategies business owners can implement immediately to see improved profitability especially in today’s economic climate.“This is a powerful time to reset your CEO mindset and envision new ways to advance your company,” Davis said. “Despite the current economic crisis, there are viable, simple strategies to recover and survive as a small business. We are sharing relevant knowledge and expertise with the intention to improve profitability for all participants at the summit, and combat the more than 100,000 small businesses that have closed forever due to COVID-19.”Davis and other speakers will walk participants through a clear plan-of-action to address the status of their employment, income and output. Core topics covered will include the distinction between marketing and branding, how to develop self-liquidating products and services, how to use automation in marketing strategies, how to increase cash flow and profits, and how to improve the performance and efficiency of a business. Davis will also share a personal account of her proprietary “IMPACT Strategy” used to increase her yearly business profits from $12,000 to over $100,000 in less than two years.The summit is especially catered toward corporate executive decision-makers, including owners of small businesses, professional consultants and business coaches, service providers, medical practice owners, trucking company owners, healthcare professionals in business, and other relevant fields.Those interested can learn more about the BPW Summit and register at the following link: www.VirtualBPWSummit.eventbrite.com About Ms. Natasha E. Davis:Ms. Natasha E. Davis is a branding strategist and corporate trainer, and owner of Impact Branding Consulting, Inc., a Brand Strategy Consulting firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Her expertise is in brand positioning and strategic planning. She is a speaker, published author and trainer who is a certified expert in email & social media marketing, she thrives on fixing problems and eliminating frustrations for companies and their executives. Over the past 15 years, Davis has worked with many companies and professionals to assist them in enhancing their business potential, brand equity, brand loyalty, cash flow, customer satisfaction and marketing strategy through the power of agility for brand positioning. Because she un-complicates the most complicated aspects in business, her clients affectionately refer to her as “The Chief Visionary.” To learn more about Natasha and her company’s capabilities, please visit www.ImpactBrandingConsulting.org. Contact Information Impact Branding Consulting, Inc.

Natasha Davis

678-390-2681



www.ImpactBrandingConsulting.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Impact Branding Consulting, Inc.