Press Releases Biosynth Carbosynth Press Release

Receive press releases from Biosynth Carbosynth: By Email RSS Feeds: Biosynth Carbosynth Expands with a New Sales Office in South Korea

Biosynth Carbosynth® opened a new office in Seoul to strengthen its presence in Far East Asia.

Seoul, Korea, South, May 21, 2020 --(



In order to meet the demand of the growing Asian market, we are pleased to announce the opening of a new site in Seoul, South Korea. The expansion of Biosynth Carbosynth in South Korea is an important step forward in supporting the local growing research and diagnostics markets. The Korean site will also play an important role in supporting other Far East Asian markets, especially Japan, with its fast-growing pharmaceutical industry.



Dr Urs Spitz, President of Biosynth Carbosynth has said, “I am pleased to be able to expand our company further, and believe that the new South Korea office is a key step to further globalise our business and ensure that we are the number one global company in the fine chemicals industry.”



The new South Korean entity of Biosynth Carbosynth will be headed by Dr Francis Cinget, a seasoned professional with decades of experience in the carbohydrate and speciality chemicals area. Dr Cinget has been living and working in the Far East for almost 3 decades, and has an excellent understanding of the needs of local research, diagnostics and pharma businesses.



Dr Francis Cinget, Far East Asia Country Manager at Biosynth Carbosynth has commented: “I look forward to this new opportunity of being part of the expansion of the Biosynth Carbosynth company, and I am excited to be able to help strengthen the company’s presence across Asia, as well as its connections across the various other global sites.” Seoul, Korea, South, May 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Biosynth Carbosynth, a key player in the specialty chemicals market, has been consolidating its position as a leading supplier of carbohydrates, nucleosides and enzyme substrates to pharma and diagnostics customers globally. With sites already in China and India, Biosynth Carbosynth has had a strong presence in Asia with sales and sourcing offices, custom synthesis laboratories and a large-scale manufacturing facility.In order to meet the demand of the growing Asian market, we are pleased to announce the opening of a new site in Seoul, South Korea. The expansion of Biosynth Carbosynth in South Korea is an important step forward in supporting the local growing research and diagnostics markets. The Korean site will also play an important role in supporting other Far East Asian markets, especially Japan, with its fast-growing pharmaceutical industry.Dr Urs Spitz, President of Biosynth Carbosynth has said, “I am pleased to be able to expand our company further, and believe that the new South Korea office is a key step to further globalise our business and ensure that we are the number one global company in the fine chemicals industry.”The new South Korean entity of Biosynth Carbosynth will be headed by Dr Francis Cinget, a seasoned professional with decades of experience in the carbohydrate and speciality chemicals area. Dr Cinget has been living and working in the Far East for almost 3 decades, and has an excellent understanding of the needs of local research, diagnostics and pharma businesses.Dr Francis Cinget, Far East Asia Country Manager at Biosynth Carbosynth has commented: “I look forward to this new opportunity of being part of the expansion of the Biosynth Carbosynth company, and I am excited to be able to help strengthen the company’s presence across Asia, as well as its connections across the various other global sites.” Contact Information Biosynth Carbosynth

Teja Sirec

+44 1635 578444



www.biosynth-carbosynth.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Biosynth Carbosynth