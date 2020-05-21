Registration is Open for SMi’s 2nd Annual Next Generation Pharmaceutical Cleanroom

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

London, United Kingdom, May 21, 2020 --(



Chaired by Matts Ramstorp, CEO & Founder, BioTekPro, the 2-day conference will look into the influence of the developments in Annex 1, ISO 14644 and GMP compliance, as well as insights into the novel technologies surfacing in this industry, from robotics and automation to isolator technology implementation.



Registrations to attend the conference that are made by May 29, 2020 will receive a £400 discount off the full conference price, www.cleanroomtechnology.co.uk/PRcom1



Expert speakers include:

- Tim Sandle, Head of Microbiology and Sterility Assurance, Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

- Conor Murray, Principal, Irish Cleanroom Society

- Joseph McCall, Associate Director, QA Technical Service, ADMA Biologics

- Benoît Ramond, Head of Microbiology & Sterile Technology, Sanofi

- Dawn Tavalsky, Senior Director Global Sterility Assurance, Sanofi Pasteur

- Patrizia Muscas, QA & Sterility Assurance, Eli Lilly



Key topics include:

- Establishing a contamination control strategy for aseptic processing

- Annex 1 – Changes & Implementation Strategy Concerning Environmental Monitoring Program

- Contamination Control Strategy; a strategic management or a control strategy approach

- Challenges of creating cleanrooms fit for purpose

- Removing the Risk – Experiences in Qualification of a Fully Robotic Isolator for Aseptic Filling of Sterile Drug Product

- Applying QRM for integrated EM as part of a Contamination Control Strategy and Annex 1



There are also 2 pre-conference interactive workshops on Tuesday 6 October.



Workshop A: “Applying ISO and EN Standards to Non-Viable and Viable EM in the context of the new Annex 1 guidance and a CCS in GMP Cleanrooms,” which will be led by Conor Murray, Principal, Irish Cleanroom Society



Workshop B: “Cleanroom Garments – Need, Function and Use,” which will be led by Matts Ramstorp, CEO & Founder, BioTekPro



To register for the event or find out more, visit: www.cleanroomtechnology.co.uk/PRcom1



Sponsored by: Elis Cleanroom & Innerspace

For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk



For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6000 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk



Next Generation Pharmaceutical Cleanroom

Conference: 7 – 8 October, 2020

Interactive Workshops: 6 October, 2020

Location: Copthorne Tara, London, UK

www.cleanroomtechnology.co.uk/PR1

#SMiCleanroom



About SMi Group:

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



www.cleanroomtechnology.co.uk/PRcom1



