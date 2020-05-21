Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Choose954 Press Release

Receive press releases from Choose954: By Email RSS Feeds: Choose954 Joins Forces with Gift Card and Promotions Referral Site GatherLater to Encourage People to Choose Small Businesses Now and Gather Later

Gather Later is a free gift card and promotions referral site, helping businesses weather this social distancing storm.

Choose954 (a division of UniteUs Agency) is a Community Outreach Platform designed to highlight and cultivate Culture & Community in Broward County and allow artists, and arts & culture organizations to reach a hyper-local audience searching for things to do and places to go. This is done through Choose954.com, Weekly Art & Culture Round-Up Newsletter, Editorial, Visual Storytelling, Social Media, Podcasts, Live Streaming and Video Coverage. For more information about Choose954, please visit www.choose954.com and @choose954 Fort Lauderdale, FL, May 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Today, Choose954, the popular Community Outreach Platform designed to highlight and cultivate Culture & Community in Broward County and allow artists, and arts & culture organizations to reach a hyper-local audience searching for things to do and places to go, has joined forced with newly created Gift Card and Promotions referral site Gather Later to help support local businesses throughout Broward County.Founded on the passion to help the local small business community thrive amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Gather Later gives small businesses a chance to weather through this “social distancing” storm by encouraging consumers to buy gift cards now to use later. Just search, buy, and gather later."We are so thrilled to partner with Choose954! Their mission in supporting and serving the local community is exactly the type of organization that lends itself to GatherLater and our goals of helping small businesses thrive in this damaged economy. We are confident that by working together, we can achieve better outcomes for our community and help small business thrive," says Lauren Linville, Co-Founder, Gather Later.Lauren Linville is an emergency management consultant, and Co-Founder Robin Verse is a seasoned marketing professional, both with a passion for local food, flavors, experiences, and services and big believers in small businesses being the backbone of the economy.Sign up is easy, to be included, small business owners can go to GatherLater.com, Create a Business Profile, Add Promotions, Add Link to Website and/or Gift card page and wait for approval to be featured (Linville and Verse are approving each business individually).“We are always looking for ways to help support the community, and when Robin reached out to my partner Andrew Martineau, who knew her from his days as president of the local chapter of the American Advertising Federation (AAF) we jumped on the opportunity to collaborate,” says Evan Snow, co-founder Choose954. “Both Robin and Lauren have the same altruistic outlook on things as we do and collaborating with them was a natural fit for the Choose954 platform.”About Gather LaterGather Later is a free gift card and promotions referral site, helping businesses weather this social distancing storm. Founded on the passion to help our local small business community thrive amid the COVID-19 pandemic. GatherLater gives our small businesses a chance to weather through this “social distancing” storm with free promotional and gift card marketing through our website and via our social networks. For more information visit www.gatherlater.com or follow on social at FB @gatherlater & Insta @gather.later.About Choose954Choose954 (a division of UniteUs Agency) is a Community Outreach Platform designed to highlight and cultivate Culture & Community in Broward County and allow artists, and arts & culture organizations to reach a hyper-local audience searching for things to do and places to go. This is done through Choose954.com, Weekly Art & Culture Round-Up Newsletter, Editorial, Visual Storytelling, Social Media, Podcasts, Live Streaming and Video Coverage. For more information about Choose954, please visit www.choose954.com and @choose954 Contact Information Choose954

