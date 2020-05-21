The Collier Companies Announces New Multifamily Housing Development in Port Orange

Press Releases The Collier Companies Press Release

The Collier Companies, a leader in Florida multifamily housing, has announced its upcoming multifamily housing development in Port Orange, Florida. Aptly named “The Atlantic” based on its proximity to the Atlantic coast and its residents will find themselves just minutes away from the buzzing city of Daytona Beach.

The Collier Companies is moving forward with its 2X initiative (focused on doubling their portfolio and internal growth) by preparing to break ground on its latest multifamily community. Aptly named “The Atlantic” based on its proximity to the Atlantic coast and its residents will find themselves just minutes away from the buzzing city of Daytona Beach.



As of March 2020, the organization has broken ground on the community. The future site of The Atlantic is located at 1401 Reed Canal Road, in the growing city of Port Orange. The community will be comprised of 310 apartment homes in total and over 400,000 gross square footage, complete with private garages. The Atlantic will be located minutes away from local schools and retail, making it a prime location for families within the city.



The latest development is one of many in the organizations’ pipeline, as they announced their 2X initiative last Fall which will focus on continuous growth in their portfolio growth over the next decade.



