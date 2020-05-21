Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Green Sprouts, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Green Sprouts, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Baby Care Brand, green sprouts®, Announces Launch of Reusable Face Masks for Adults and Children

Company provides masks in support of families, essential workers and communities.

Asheville, NC, May 21, 2020 --(



Green sprouts® provides a full range of healthy, trusted, and proven everyday baby essentials that support whole development for children. With child health, safety, and well-being at the heart of their business, developing face masks to help combat the virus was a clear choice. The company is prioritizing development efforts to produce non-medical reusable face masks for both children and adults, so that Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) can be reserved for medical professionals that need it most. In further support, green sprouts® will donate 10% of masks sold to organizations or essential workers in need.



With the CDC’s recommendation for the public to wear cloth face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19, green sprouts® Reusable Face Masks serve as a reminder to keep the wearers hands away from the face, while helping to protect others in case they are sick. The company explains that, like other cloth masks, it may not prevent contraction of COVID-19, and encourages additional precautions such as frequent handwashing and social distancing.



The Reusable Face Masks feature a water-resistant outer layer and wicking lining for comfort, with a built-in activated carbon layer that helps adsorb impurities for fresh air flow. The structured, breathable, and lightweight design lays comfortably on the face, with elastic ear loop straps for a custom fit. Unlike disposable masks, the green sprouts® mask is washable and can be worn multiple times to save resources and reduce waste. An included storage bag makes it easy to take on essential errands and helps keep the mask clean after washing and while not in use.



Green sprouts® has over 100,000 masks shipping in May, with more available in coming months. The reusable face masks are available in three youth and adult sizes in solid colors that are easy to coordinate, and a child size with five custom prints in the colorful, fun green sprouts® style familiar to parents and children from the company’s wwim wear and bib collections.



“During this difficult time, we are adapting to do whatever we can to assist our global community,” said Becky Cannon, President and Founder of Green Sprouts, Inc. “We hope to help give families, essential workers, and others in need the resources to continue caring for their health and that of their children, as we all work through this together.”



Since 1982, the woman-owned and -operated company, Green Sprouts, Inc., has closely collaborated with customers and suppliers to provide baby products that support whole development, along with resources for parenting naturally. Visit greensproutsbaby.com to purchase Reusable Face Masks and learn more about their full line of baby and toddler products and resources for parents and caregivers. Asheville, NC, May 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- With the continued impact of COVID-19 and in response to the global need for face masks, baby product and lifestyle brand, green sprouts®, is launching a collection of reusable face masks to support families and communities through this time.Green sprouts® provides a full range of healthy, trusted, and proven everyday baby essentials that support whole development for children. With child health, safety, and well-being at the heart of their business, developing face masks to help combat the virus was a clear choice. The company is prioritizing development efforts to produce non-medical reusable face masks for both children and adults, so that Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) can be reserved for medical professionals that need it most. In further support, green sprouts® will donate 10% of masks sold to organizations or essential workers in need.With the CDC’s recommendation for the public to wear cloth face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19, green sprouts® Reusable Face Masks serve as a reminder to keep the wearers hands away from the face, while helping to protect others in case they are sick. The company explains that, like other cloth masks, it may not prevent contraction of COVID-19, and encourages additional precautions such as frequent handwashing and social distancing.The Reusable Face Masks feature a water-resistant outer layer and wicking lining for comfort, with a built-in activated carbon layer that helps adsorb impurities for fresh air flow. The structured, breathable, and lightweight design lays comfortably on the face, with elastic ear loop straps for a custom fit. Unlike disposable masks, the green sprouts® mask is washable and can be worn multiple times to save resources and reduce waste. An included storage bag makes it easy to take on essential errands and helps keep the mask clean after washing and while not in use.Green sprouts® has over 100,000 masks shipping in May, with more available in coming months. The reusable face masks are available in three youth and adult sizes in solid colors that are easy to coordinate, and a child size with five custom prints in the colorful, fun green sprouts® style familiar to parents and children from the company’s wwim wear and bib collections.“During this difficult time, we are adapting to do whatever we can to assist our global community,” said Becky Cannon, President and Founder of Green Sprouts, Inc. “We hope to help give families, essential workers, and others in need the resources to continue caring for their health and that of their children, as we all work through this together.”Since 1982, the woman-owned and -operated company, Green Sprouts, Inc., has closely collaborated with customers and suppliers to provide baby products that support whole development, along with resources for parenting naturally. Visit greensproutsbaby.com to purchase Reusable Face Masks and learn more about their full line of baby and toddler products and resources for parents and caregivers. Contact Information Green Sprouts, Inc.

Selena Hill

800-876-1574



greensproutsbaby.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Green Sprouts, Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend