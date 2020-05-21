PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Engel & Voelkers

Press Release

Receive press releases from Engel & Voelkers: By Email RSS Feeds:

Engel & Völkers Belleair Realtor®, Petra Will, Earns RSPS Certification


Belleair Bluffs, FL, May 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Engel & Völkers Belleair luxury Realtor® Petra Will, GRI, ABR, SFR, SRS has recently earned the Resort and Second Home Property Specialist (RSPS) certification from the National Association of Realtors®. This certification is recognized as an official NAR certification and also allows buyers and sellers to have confidence in the ability of the REALTOR® who specializes in selling, buying or management of properties for investment, retirement, development, or second homes in a resort, recreational and/or vacation destination to assist them with their search. Additionally, Will is also in the process of earning the Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS) designation.

Kelly Montgomery-Kepler, Owner of Engel & Völkers Belleair states, “Petra is truly knowledgeable of the luxury market and she has an outstanding reputation with her customers. She embodies Engel & Völkers’ core values of passion, competence and exclusivity. We are so proud to have Petra on our Team.” Engel & Völkers is recognized as a Top Workplace 2019 and 2020 by the Tampa Bay Times.

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 12,500 real estate advisors in nearly 900 residential brokerages in 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting: www.belleair.evrealestate.com.
Contact Information
Engel & Völkers
Brandi Thomas
727-565-7971
Contact
belleair.evrealestate.com
kelly.kepler@evrealestate.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Engel & Voelkers
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help