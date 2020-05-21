Press Releases Engel & Voelkers Press Release

Receive press releases from Engel & Voelkers: By Email RSS Feeds: Engel & Völkers Belleair Realtor®, Petra Will, Earns RSPS Certification

Belleair Bluffs, FL, May 21, 2020 --(



Kelly Montgomery-Kepler, Owner of Engel & Völkers Belleair states, “Petra is truly knowledgeable of the luxury market and she has an outstanding reputation with her customers. She embodies Engel & Völkers’ core values of passion, competence and exclusivity. We are so proud to have Petra on our Team.” Engel & Völkers is recognized as a Top Workplace 2019 and 2020 by the Tampa Bay Times.



About Engel & Völkers



Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 12,500 real estate advisors in nearly 900 residential brokerages in 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting: www.belleair.evrealestate.com. Belleair Bluffs, FL, May 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Engel & Völkers Belleair luxury Realtor® Petra Will, GRI, ABR, SFR, SRS has recently earned the Resort and Second Home Property Specialist (RSPS) certification from the National Association of Realtors®. This certification is recognized as an official NAR certification and also allows buyers and sellers to have confidence in the ability of the REALTOR® who specializes in selling, buying or management of properties for investment, retirement, development, or second homes in a resort, recreational and/or vacation destination to assist them with their search. Additionally, Will is also in the process of earning the Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS) designation.Kelly Montgomery-Kepler, Owner of Engel & Völkers Belleair states, “Petra is truly knowledgeable of the luxury market and she has an outstanding reputation with her customers. She embodies Engel & Völkers’ core values of passion, competence and exclusivity. We are so proud to have Petra on our Team.” Engel & Völkers is recognized as a Top Workplace 2019 and 2020 by the Tampa Bay Times.About Engel & VölkersEngel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 12,500 real estate advisors in nearly 900 residential brokerages in 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting: www.belleair.evrealestate.com. Contact Information Engel & Völkers

Brandi Thomas

727-565-7971



belleair.evrealestate.com

kelly.kepler@evrealestate.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Engel & Voelkers