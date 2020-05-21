Computer Resources of America Named to ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs: 2020 Edition

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Computer Resources of America Press Release

Fifth-Annual List Reveals Leading MSPs in Healthcare, Legal, Government, Financial Services, Manufacturing & More

New York, NY, May 21, 2020 --



The Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs rankings are based on ChannelE2E’s Q4 2019 and January 2020 readership survey, and ChannelE2E’s vertical market industry coverage. MSPs featured throughout the list and research leverage deep vertical market expertise to drive annual recurring revenues (ARR) in specific market segments.



This year’s research revealed several key MSP market trends, including:



Honorees generated a combined $1.12 billion in vertical market annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2019, up from $699.1 million in 2018. The surge involved organic growth combined with accelerating merger and acquisition (M&A) activity.



The most successful vertical market MSPs are zeroing in on financial services and healthcare, while MSPs in the legal and manufacturing sectors also showed particularly strong growth.



The Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs now manage more than 2.8 million users across their customer sites in 2019, up from 2.6 million in 2018.



MSPs consider their top vertical market technology partners to be Microsoft (56%), Dell Technologies (22%), Cisco Systems (21%), Datto (19%), ConnectWise (11%) and Ingram Micro (11%).



Computer Resources of America, CRA is once again ranked among the top vertical market MSPs in financial services/banking.



“These are unprecedented times with the COVID-19 pandemic having an enormous impact on all of our lives,” said Chico Ramnarayan, President and CEO of CRA. “The fact that our team continues to deliver enormous value to all of our customers working from home and high-quality services speaks to the level of their commitment to our customers. I am proud of the hard work that they are doing.”



“After Nines Inc. congratulates Computer Resources of America on this honor,” said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. “Vertical market MSPs are uniquely positioned to assist their customers with automation, cybersecurity, e-commerce and business recovery services during this challenging time for the global economy.”



About Computer Resources of America



CRA (Computer Resources of America), an award-winning provider of IT solutions is based in New York City. The company provides services to midsize organizations, government agencies, non-profits, and financial services companies and offers a blend of products and services. These include a well-established set of both professional and cloud/managed services that extend to the identification and solving of business challenges with IT solutions.



In business for over 30 years, CRA has robust relationships with top-tier IT vendors and is able to extend its capabilities and geographic reach and provide high quality IT service delivery for clients outside of the tri-state area and internationally.



Kristel Broward

212-376-4040



https://www.consultcra.com



