HostPapa Launches Two New Data Center Locations as Demand for Cloud Services Increases

HostPapa announces two new data center locations in US & Europe.

"To satisfy the demand of our clients for additional local points of presence, and continuing our ongoing investment in enhancing our technology offerings, we are excited to announce two new data center locations today," said HostPapa founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jamie Opalchuk. "Adding these data centers confirms HostPapa's strong commitment to customers in the European and United States markets," he added.



The launch of these new data center locations allows HostPapa clients to take advantage of locally hosting their cloud-based services such as websites and email in regions around the world, which may assist with reducing latency and improvement of data-transfer speeds. For example, by choosing a data center in closer proximity to their location, customers may improve the overall performance of their website and optimize the delivery of web page content and load speed by reducing the physical distance between the server and the user.



In keeping with HostPapa’s commitment to protecting customers’ privacy and providing a secure environment for their cloud-based services, all HostPapa data centers comply with local data security and regulations. The company plans to continue investing in other geographically dispersed data center locations in the near future.



About HostPapa

HostPapa (www.hostpapa.com), based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, is a web hosting and cloud services provider for small businesses across the globe that started its journey in 2007. HostPapa is committed to providing a complete array of enterprise-grade solutions to every business owner. These services, traditionally out of reach to smaller businesses, are offered in a one-stop-shop, making it quick and easy for customers to select the services they need to grow. HostPapa backs these offerings with 24-7 award-winning multi-lingual customer support provided by the PapaSquad team of experts.



Contact information:

Name: Emily Dean

Address: 5063 North Service Road, Suite 100, Burlington, Ontario, Canada, L7L 5H6

Email: press@hostpapa.com

Andreea Constantin

905-315-3455



www.hostpapa.com



