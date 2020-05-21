Press Releases Hoffman & Associates Press Release

Receive press releases from Hoffman & Associates: By Email RSS Feeds: Hoffman & Associates Welcomes Its Newest Associate

Todd Sehhat, H&A's newest associate, will support corporate and tax clients in Georgia.

Sandy Springs, GA, May 21, 2020 --(



Being an Atlanta native, Todd received his B.A. from Georgia State University, where he majored in Religious Studies with a minor in History. Todd then attended Emory University School of Law, graduating in 2017. While in law school, Todd was an active member of the Labor and Employment Society, and clerked both with an Administrative Judge at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, as well as a probate and estate litigation firm in Atlanta.



Todd is a member of the State Bar of Georgia. He enjoys spending time with his fiancée and their dogs, and going to the movies.



About Hoffman & Associates



Hoffman & Associates, a boutique law firm established in 1991, is focused on preserving and protecting family legacies for generations. Expertise in estate planning, tax and corporate law comes from a dedicated staff of both attorneys and CPAs delivering personalized service and sound financial guidance. Hoffman & Associates prides itself in having a standalone tax practice and attorneys licensed in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and Tennessee. Sandy Springs, GA, May 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Hoffman & Associates is proud to announce its newest associate, Todd A. Sehhat. Todd joined Hoffman & Associates in April of 2020 and is licensed in the State of Georgia. His primary areas of focus include corporate and tax law. Todd’s goal at H&A is to assist clients with business formation, mergers, acquisitions, contract negotiations, tax matters and business succession. Recently he’s been spending a lot of his time helping clients navigate the CARES Act and how to take advantage of the government programs providing relief in this time of uncertainty.Being an Atlanta native, Todd received his B.A. from Georgia State University, where he majored in Religious Studies with a minor in History. Todd then attended Emory University School of Law, graduating in 2017. While in law school, Todd was an active member of the Labor and Employment Society, and clerked both with an Administrative Judge at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, as well as a probate and estate litigation firm in Atlanta.Todd is a member of the State Bar of Georgia. He enjoys spending time with his fiancée and their dogs, and going to the movies.About Hoffman & AssociatesHoffman & Associates, a boutique law firm established in 1991, is focused on preserving and protecting family legacies for generations. Expertise in estate planning, tax and corporate law comes from a dedicated staff of both attorneys and CPAs delivering personalized service and sound financial guidance. Hoffman & Associates prides itself in having a standalone tax practice and attorneys licensed in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and Tennessee. Contact Information Hoffman & Associates

Carolina Gomez

404-255-7400



www.hoffmanestatelaw.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Hoffman & Associates