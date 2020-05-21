Masks For Heroes Launches Global #TieAnyRibbon Campaign to Show Gratitude to Front Line Workers During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Press Releases Masks For Heroes Press Release

New York, NY, May 21, 2020



To participate, people simply tie a ribbon -- any ribbon of any color -- on or near their home. A tree, bush, front door, mailbox, balcony, garage door, or anywhere that it can be seen. Front line workers will be able to see firsthand how appreciated they are by their community. #TieAnyRibbon is all-inclusive. It’s not simply for doctors and nurses or healthcare workers. It’s for all front line workers, including delivery drivers, postal employees, grocery store staff, police and fire departments as well as restaurant workers.



“We’ve seen some wonderful acts of gratitude for our front line workers, like the clapping hour,” said Becky Vieira, founder of Masks For Heroes. “We wanted to complement that with a campaign for those who live in cities that don’t participate, and find something that didn’t require leaving the house. #TieAnyRibbon is easy, free and can be done from home. Also, we love that the ribbons will be visible day and night, so that front line workers will see them anytime they’re traveling to and from work.”



Why any color?

Over the years “Awareness Ribbons” have become a way to show support or raise awareness for a particular cause, with a color assigned to each. Pink for breast cancer. Red for HIV/AIDS. Yellow for childhood cancer. However by 2020, each color now represents multiple causes as multiple groups have adopted the same color for different missions.



Currently, there are no unclaimed colors. Additionally, Masks For Heroes strongly encourages the practice of shelter in place, and they do not want people leaving their homes in search of a ribbon or fabric in a particular color.



Masks For Heroes has decided to use “any” ribbon to show support.



Erin Cohen

516.380.5873



https://www.masksforheroes.com/



